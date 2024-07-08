Governor Fubara Criticizes Police Silence on Attempted Bombing near Presidential Hotel

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed surprise at the Nigerian Police Force’s prolonged silence regarding the attempted detonation of an explosive device near the Presidential Hotel. Speaking after swearing in Mr. Emmanuel Frank-Fubara as the new Commissioner for Finance at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara highlighted that the incident involved protesters advocating for the elongation of former local government council chairmen’s tenure in Rivers.

Fubara emphasized that had the incident been linked to his supporters, terrorism charges would have swiftly followed. He noted Rivers State’s current political challenges and identified a singular opposition against his administration, with others striving to destabilize the state.

Reflecting on the state’s dedication to God as affirmed by predecessors like Nyesom Wike, Fubara expressed frustration over the delay in the police response. He underscored his administration’s satisfaction with the Rivers State House of Assembly under Victor Oko-Jumbo’s leadership, urging the new Commissioner to uphold the people’s trust and deliver impactful service.

Fubara assured continued commitment to delivering quality development projects aimed at enhancing the state’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for its residents.