Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Governor Fubara Criticizes Police Silence on Attempted Bombing near Presidential Hotel

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed surprise at the Nigerian Police Force’s prolonged silence regarding the attempted detonation of an explosive device near the Presidential Hotel. Speaking after swearing in Mr. Emmanuel Frank-Fubara as the new Commissioner for Finance at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Fubara highlighted that the incident involved protesters advocating for the elongation of former local government council chairmen’s tenure in Rivers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Fubara emphasized that had the incident been linked to his supporters, terrorism charges would have swiftly followed. He noted Rivers State’s current political challenges and identified a singular opposition against his administration, with others striving to destabilize the state.

Reflecting on the state’s dedication to God as affirmed by predecessors like Nyesom Wike, Fubara expressed frustration over the delay in the police response. He underscored his administration’s satisfaction with the Rivers State House of Assembly under Victor Oko-Jumbo’s leadership, urging the new Commissioner to uphold the people’s trust and deliver impactful service.

Fubara assured continued commitment to delivering quality development projects aimed at enhancing the state’s progress and ensuring a better quality of life for its residents.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Court Rejects Yahaya Bello’s Request to Transfer N80.2 Billion Fraud Case from Abuja to Kogi
Next article
Nigerian Government Suspends Duties, Tariffs, and Taxes on Imported maize, wheat, rice, other staples
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Akande-Sadipe gives business cash grants to 500 constituents

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 8, 2024(NAN) Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Political parties 0
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

North West 0
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

South West 0
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?