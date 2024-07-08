Fidson Healthcare Plc to Raise Up to N20 Billion in Additional Capital

Fidson Healthcare Plc has obtained shareholder approval to raise up to N20 billion in additional capital. This decision was made during the company’s 25th annual general meeting (AGM) on July 4 in Lagos.

The capital will be raised through various methods, including public offerings, rights issues, strategic allotments, private or special placements, or a combination of these, as determined by the directors.

During the AGM, shareholders also approved a dividend of 60 kobo per share, totaling N1.376 billion. The company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, revealed a 31% increase in revenue, rising to N53.050 billion from N40.634 billion in 2022. Profit before tax increased by 2% to N5.917 billion, up from N5.781 billion in 2022, while profit for the year decreased by 14% to N3.607 billion from N4.187 billion in 2022.

Retained earnings grew by 22% to N13.313 billion in 2023, up from N10.941 billion in 2022, and the shareholders’ fund increased by 14% to N19.293 billion in 2023 from N16.919 billion in 2022.