Fidson Healthcare Plc to Raise Up to N20 Billion in Additional Capital

By: Charles Akpeji

Date:

Fidson Healthcare Plc has obtained shareholder approval to raise up to N20 billion in additional capital. This decision was made during the company’s 25th annual general meeting (AGM) on July 4 in Lagos.

The capital will be raised through various methods, including public offerings, rights issues, strategic allotments, private or special placements, or a combination of these, as determined by the directors.

During the AGM, shareholders also approved a dividend of 60 kobo per share, totaling N1.376 billion. The company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, revealed a 31% increase in revenue, rising to N53.050 billion from N40.634 billion in 2022. Profit before tax increased by 2% to N5.917 billion, up from N5.781 billion in 2022, while profit for the year decreased by 14% to N3.607 billion from N4.187 billion in 2022.

Retained earnings grew by 22% to N13.313 billion in 2023, up from N10.941 billion in 2022, and the shareholders’ fund increased by 14% to N19.293 billion in 2023 from N16.919 billion in 2022.

Charles Akpeji
Charles Akpejihttps://naija247news.com
Charles Akpeji has over 20 years experience in journalism and he is Naija247news Taraba Correspondent. He lives and works from Jalingo, the state capital.

