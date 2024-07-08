Menu
Fans celebrate El-Kanemi FC’s qualification for NPFL, CAF Confederation cup

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Maiduguri, July 8, 2024 (NAN) Football fans in Borno have continued to celebrate El-Kanemi Warriors FC’s emergence as winner’s of Nigerian Federation Cup and promotion to play in Premier Football League (NPFL) this season.

The winning of the federation cup has qualified the team to represent Nigeria in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) competition.

A cross section of the fans, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),said the victories should serve as a wake up call for more support to fully revive the lost glory of football and other sports in the state.

They observed that Gov. Babagana Zulum’s administration had been making impacts in various sectors except sports, but the breakthrough by El-Kanemi FC, should further draw the attention of government and other stakeholders to sports development.

Ibrahim Tukur, who said the performance of El-Kanemi has restored hope to sports in the state, stressed the need to beef of the team with more experienced hands to enable it give a good account of itself in the premier league and CAF cup competition.

“We have many football clubs in Borno bringing youths together, and this victory by El-Kanemi has not only excited the youths but heightened their hopes and spirits.

“Therefore, everything needed to be done should be done to support the team and the technical crew led by Aliyu Zubairu to deliver.

“The club needs to work on its finishing and the replacement of some of its players taken to the National Team.

“There’s also the need to attend to the playing ground and general renovation of Maiduguri Sport Centre to meet standard, ” Tukur said.

Abukakar Ibrahim, who said the victory of the club has rekindled its glorious days, when it was formed in the 80s, said for the first time in many years, the people of Borno are recalling the good memories of the team with nostalgia which they thought would never return.

Abubakar lauded the Zulum administration for the feat, urging it to sustain it by giving adequate support to sports in its ongoing peace and recovery programme for greater Borno.

“I want to commend the Commissioner of Sport, Youth Empowerment and Poverty Alleviation, Mr Saina Buba, for his commitment and love for sports that ensures that sports, particularly football did not die in Borno despite many years of the insurgency,” Abubakar said.

Bulama Musa, Hadiza Buba, Aisha Usman, and Rejoice Iliya, who also expressed their excitement over the return of El-Kanemi to premier league and the winning of federation cup, said Zulum administration should do everything to sustain the tempo.

“As Borno gradually recovers from the impact of the insurgency, We have seen some improvement in various sectors and now we have recorded a good one in football.

“We hope other sports will also be supported to bounce back to keep the youths of Borno busy in view of the vital role of sports in promoting unity, peacebuilding and empowerment, particularly among youths,” Iliya said. (NAN)

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

