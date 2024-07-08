Menu
North Central

El Rufai N423 Billion Theft Case Adjourned to July 17

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Federal High Court in Kaduna has adjourned the case of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai against the state House of Assembly and the state Attorney General to July 17, 2024. El Rufai’s lawyer, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, filed a suit claiming the assembly violated his right to a fair hearing by not inviting him during the probe.

El Rufai has urged the court to nullify the assembly’s report indicting him for the theft of N423 billion. During Monday’s hearing, the assembly’s counsel, Sani Katu SAN, and the state’s Commissioner of Justice, Sule Shauaibu SAN, both requested additional time to file preliminary objections and other applications challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

Justice R.M. Aikawa granted the extension and adjourned the case to allow the respondents to submit their applications. The Kaduna State House of Assembly’s ad hoc committee had previously indicted El Rufai and some of his appointees for allegedly siphoning state funds. The assembly recommended that the current governor, Uba Sani, refer the matter to security agencies for further investigation.

By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

