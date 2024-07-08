Menu
Education commissioners, ICPC meet to brainstorm on sexual harassment issue

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Commissioners for Education in the country will engage with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja to strategise on best way to address the pervasive issue of sexual harassment in tertiary institutions.

The meeting which is expected to focus on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions is convened by the ICPC and Gender Mobile Initiative (GMI), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Ms Omowumi Ogunrotimi, Executive Director, Gender Mobile Initiative, said the engagement would focus more on prevention frameworks rather than punitive measures.

“Development partners, education regulators, student groups and civil society organisations will engage and commit to the state-level adoption and implementation of sexual harassment prevention frameworks,” she said.

According to Ogunrotimi, the engagement scheduled to hold on July 9 will address the grave concern that undermines the safety, dignity and academic integrity of both victims and institutions.

“It is imperative that we create a learning environment where all students and educators can pursue their goals free from fear and intimidation.

“To achieve this, it is essential to implement comprehensive policies and effective prevention strategies.

“To this end, a stakeholders engagement will be convoked on July 9, in Abuja, to address the pervasive issue of sexual harassment on campuses, with a comprehensive focus on prevention frameworks,” Ogunrotimi said. (www.naija247news.com).

