Ebonyi LP warns against illegal activities among members

By Christian Ogbonna

Abakaliki, July 8, 2024 (NAN) The Labour Party’s Transition Committee, Ebonyi chapter has warned members against any illegal activity targeting at disrupting its plans and agenda for a better society.

Mr Innocent Igiri, the Chairman, Transition Committee, LP, Ebonyi chapter, said at a news conference held on Monday in Abakaliki, that no criminal elements would be allowed to hide under the party to cause confusion.

“We want to use this opportunity to advise LP faithfuls to distance themselves from anything that is illegal and unconstitutional in the state.

“We continue to warn anyone parading him/herself as member(s) of Labour Party in Ebonyi State or hoping to hide under our peaceful party movement to put confusion among us and create chaos, to have a rethink.

“We urge such groups to allow us to breathe because we will not hide any perpetrator of crime under our roof.

“For the benefit of those who may claim not to know; Labour Party in Ebonyi, on May 5, 2024 conducted an all inclusive and expansive stakeholders meeting, where three motions were raised, adopted and have been acted upon,” Igiri said.

The Chairman said that the Labour Party in the state has successfully moved down to the local government areas/ward levels in preparation for its forthcoming congresses and national convention.

“We have the mandate of the people to inform the general public that Labour Party in Ebonyi cannot be hijacked by the political game, for very bad obvious reasons.

“We inform the general public that the leader of Labour Party in Ebonyi State remains Mr Splendour Eze, the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state.

“Just as Mr Peter Obi is the leader of the party in the entire nation,” he said