Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Ebonyi LP warns against illegal activities among members

By: By Naija247news

Date:

By Christian Ogbonna

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Abakaliki, July 8, 2024 (NAN) The Labour Party’s Transition Committee, Ebonyi chapter has warned members against any illegal activity targeting at disrupting its plans and agenda for a better society.

Mr Innocent Igiri, the Chairman, Transition Committee, LP, Ebonyi chapter, said at a news conference held on Monday in Abakaliki, that no criminal elements would be allowed to hide under the party to cause confusion.

“We want to use this opportunity to advise LP faithfuls to distance themselves from anything that is illegal and unconstitutional in the state.

“We continue to warn anyone parading him/herself as member(s) of Labour Party in Ebonyi State or hoping to hide under our peaceful party movement to put confusion among us and create chaos, to have a rethink.

“We urge such groups to allow us to breathe because we will not hide any perpetrator of crime under our roof.

“For the benefit of those who may claim not to know; Labour Party in Ebonyi, on May 5, 2024 conducted an all inclusive and expansive stakeholders meeting, where three motions were raised, adopted and have been acted upon,” Igiri said.

The Chairman said that the Labour Party in the state has successfully moved down to the local government areas/ward levels in preparation for its forthcoming congresses and national convention.

“We have the mandate of the people to inform the general public that Labour Party in Ebonyi cannot be hijacked by the political game, for very bad obvious reasons.

“We inform the general public that the leader of Labour Party in Ebonyi State remains Mr Splendour Eze, the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the party in the state.

“Just as Mr Peter Obi is the leader of the party in the entire nation,” he said

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Fans celebrate El-Kanemi FC’s qualification for NPFL, CAF Confederation cup
Next article
Nigerian government committed to welfare of African descendants globally – Dabiri-Erewa Welfare
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

David Okafor David Okafor -
In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New...

Housing transactions: proof of ownership, tax clearance now mandatory – LASG

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
New Requirements for Housing Transactions Announced by LASG In a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

Political parties 0
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

South West 0
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of...

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 0
× How can I help you?