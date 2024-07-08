Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Court Restrains Rivers State Chief Judge and Clerk from Acting on Defected Lawmakers’ Resolutions

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

A High Court in Rivers State has issued an interim injunction barring the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Someone Amadi, and the state clerk of the House of Assembly from implementing any resolutions by 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The defection led by Hon. Martin Chike Amaewhule has sparked legal battles, culminating in a recent Court of Appeal decision in Abuja overturning the expulsion of Amaewhule and 24 other lawmakers earlier ordered by the Rivers State High Court.

The appellate court ruled that under Section 272(3) of the Constitution, the Federal High Court holds exclusive jurisdiction to determine if seats in the House of Assembly have become vacant.

In a fresh order dated July 8, 2024, and obtained by SaharaReporters, Justice Jumbo Stephen of the Rivers State High Court enjoined the parties to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the motion for interlocutory injunction scheduled for July 15, 2024.

The court specifically prohibited the state clerk from acting on any resolutions, articles of impeachment, or communications from the lawmakers pending further legal proceedings.

The affected lawmakers include Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Franklin Uchenna Nwabochi, Hon. Christopher Kagbang Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Enemi Alabo George, Hon. Granville Tekenari Wellington, Hon. Ngbar Bernard, Hon. John Dominic Iderima, Hon. Queen Uwuma, Hon Tony Williams, Hon. Loolo Isaiah Opuende, Hon Abbey Peter, Hon. Igwe-Obey Aforii, Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka, Hon. Chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Prince Nyeche, Hon. Barile Nwakoh, Hon. Emilia Lucky Amadi, Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe, Hon. Davios Arnold Oxobiriari, Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus, Hon. Gerald Oforii, and Hon. Wami Solomon.

The court also ordered substituted service of legal documents by posting them at the gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

The legal battle continues as the judiciary navigates through complex constitutional issues surrounding legislative defections in Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ASUU and Non-Academic Staff Unions Forge Ahead with Protests Over Unmet Demands
Next article
Nigerian Football Star Kayode Olanrewaju Files N1 Billion Lawsuit Against Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Over Adultery Allegations
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Akande-Sadipe gives business cash grants to 500 constituents

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 8, 2024(NAN) Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Political parties 0
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

North West 0
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

South West 0
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?