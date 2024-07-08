Court Rejects Yahaya Bello’s Request to Transfer N80.2 Billion Fraud Case from Abuja to Kogi

Justice John Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, has dismissed an application by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, seeking to relocate his N80.2 billion fraud case from Abuja to the Kogi division of the court.

The Chief Judge upheld arguments presented by Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who contended that Bello’s application lacked merit on three grounds.

Bello, facing a 19-count charge including money laundering and misappropriation of public funds, had failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment on June 13 and June 27, despite denying the allegations against him.

In response to his lawyer’s application dated June 10, 2024, for the trial’s transfer to Lokoja, Justice Tsoho ruled that since the alleged offences spanned both Kogi and Abuja, the case was appropriately filed in either jurisdiction. He cited precedents and documentary evidence supporting the prosecution’s jurisdiction in Abuja.

Addressing the jurisdictional issues raised, Justice Tsoho emphasized the necessity for the matter to be adjudicated in open court, considering the complexities involved.

Yahaya Bello’s legal battle with the EFCC has intensified, with the agency issuing a warrant for his arrest after his repeated failure to comply with court directives to present himself for arraignment.

The case continues to unfold amidst legal maneuvers and judicial proceedings, underscoring the high stakes and ongoing scrutiny surrounding Bello’s alleged financial misconduct.