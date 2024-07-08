Menu
Search
Subscribe
North West

Court Rejects Yahaya Bello’s Request to Transfer N80.2 Billion Fraud Case from Abuja to Kogi

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Justice John Tsoho, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, has dismissed an application by former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, seeking to relocate his N80.2 billion fraud case from Abuja to the Kogi division of the court.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief Judge upheld arguments presented by Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who contended that Bello’s application lacked merit on three grounds.

Bello, facing a 19-count charge including money laundering and misappropriation of public funds, had failed to appear for his scheduled arraignment on June 13 and June 27, despite denying the allegations against him.

In response to his lawyer’s application dated June 10, 2024, for the trial’s transfer to Lokoja, Justice Tsoho ruled that since the alleged offences spanned both Kogi and Abuja, the case was appropriately filed in either jurisdiction. He cited precedents and documentary evidence supporting the prosecution’s jurisdiction in Abuja.

Addressing the jurisdictional issues raised, Justice Tsoho emphasized the necessity for the matter to be adjudicated in open court, considering the complexities involved.

Yahaya Bello’s legal battle with the EFCC has intensified, with the agency issuing a warrant for his arrest after his repeated failure to comply with court directives to present himself for arraignment.

The case continues to unfold amidst legal maneuvers and judicial proceedings, underscoring the high stakes and ongoing scrutiny surrounding Bello’s alleged financial misconduct.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigerian Football Star Kayode Olanrewaju Files N1 Billion Lawsuit Against Pastor Tobi Adegboyega Over Adultery Allegations
Next article
Governor Fubara Criticizes Police Silence on Attempted Bombing near Presidential Hotel
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Akande-Sadipe gives business cash grants to 500 constituents

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
By Femi Ogunshola Abuja, July 8, 2024(NAN) Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Political parties 0
Katsina, July 7, 2024 (NAN) - A faction of...

Kano NNPP rejects Yusuf’s suspension, Kwankwaso’s expulsion

North West 0
By Aminu Garko Kano,July 8,2024 (NAN) The Kano State chapter...

Ondo 2024: Ajayi didn’t accord me, Mimiko any political relevance – Tofowomo

South West 0
By Aderemi Bamgbose Okitipupa (Ondo State) July 8, 2024 (NAN)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

PDP congress: We’ll not accept injustice in Katsina – Faction

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?