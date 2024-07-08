Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

Corps members to benefit from new minimum wage – NYSC

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Corps members will benefit from the new minimum wage, only if approved, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has said.

Ahmed made this known during his visit to the Ogun State Orientation Camp in Sagamu.

The NYSC DG clarified that the benefit is contingent on the approval of the minimum wage, contrary to reports that the President has already approved an increment in corps members’ allowances.

The clarification was contained in a statement signed by Eddy Megwa, Director, Information and Public Relations, NYSC, on Monday.

Ahmed advised corps members to remain focused on their service and not be distracted by misinformation.

The visit was part of his oversight functions to ensure the smooth conduct of the orientation exercise and to interact with corps members.

The statement read, “For clarity sake, General Ahmed while addressing Corps Members said it is expected that they would benefit from the minimum wage when it is approved, he did not say the President has approved any increment in Corps Members’ allowance.

“Meanwhile, as part of his oversight functions during Orientation periods, the Director General advised the Corps Members on different issues relating to patriotism, entrepreneurship, security consciousness, community development among other issues of youth development for leadership roles.

“Members of the press are advised to be factual in their reportage of NYSC activities, so as not to incite unnecessary apprehension among the Scheme’s stakeholders.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Pro-Wike Rivers Assembly hands Fubara 7-day ultimatum to re-present 2024 budget
Next article
Harrysong’s ex-wife, Alexer tenders apology over recent disturbing post
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Chams HoldCo Plans Capital Raising to Enhance Profitability

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Chams Holding Company Plc announced its intention to raise...

Fidson Healthcare Plc to Raise Up to N20 Billion in Additional Capital

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Fidson Healthcare Plc has obtained shareholder approval to raise...

ECOWAS Disappointed by Lack of Progress with Junta-Led Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ABUJA, July 8 (Reuters) - The Economic Community of...

One dead, 18 rescued in Jigawa boat accident

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. One person has died while 18...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Chams HoldCo Plans Capital Raising to Enhance Profitability

Financials 0
Chams Holding Company Plc announced its intention to raise...

Fidson Healthcare Plc to Raise Up to N20 Billion in Additional Capital

Financials 0
Fidson Healthcare Plc has obtained shareholder approval to raise...

ECOWAS Disappointed by Lack of Progress with Junta-Led Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger

Democracy Africa 0
ABUJA, July 8 (Reuters) - The Economic Community of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Chams HoldCo Plans Capital Raising to Enhance Profitability

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?