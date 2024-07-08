Corps members to benefit from new minimum wage – NYSC

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Corps members will benefit from the new minimum wage, only if approved, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General YD Ahmed, has said.

Ahmed made this known during his visit to the Ogun State Orientation Camp in Sagamu.

The NYSC DG clarified that the benefit is contingent on the approval of the minimum wage, contrary to reports that the President has already approved an increment in corps members’ allowances.

The clarification was contained in a statement signed by Eddy Megwa, Director, Information and Public Relations, NYSC, on Monday.

Ahmed advised corps members to remain focused on their service and not be distracted by misinformation.

The visit was part of his oversight functions to ensure the smooth conduct of the orientation exercise and to interact with corps members.

The statement read, “For clarity sake, General Ahmed while addressing Corps Members said it is expected that they would benefit from the minimum wage when it is approved, he did not say the President has approved any increment in Corps Members’ allowance.

“Meanwhile, as part of his oversight functions during Orientation periods, the Director General advised the Corps Members on different issues relating to patriotism, entrepreneurship, security consciousness, community development among other issues of youth development for leadership roles.

“Members of the press are advised to be factual in their reportage of NYSC activities, so as not to incite unnecessary apprehension among the Scheme’s stakeholders.”(www.naija247news.com).