Economy

Banks Borrow N5.4Trn from CBN Window to Augment Liqudity

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

As liquidity pressure persisted, local deposit money banks (DMBs) increased the speed of their borrowings at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) standing lending facility (SLF) at a relatively high rate in the just concluded week,investment firm said.

The local lenders doubled down on borrowing amidst rising pressure from strained liquidity conditions in the financia lsystem , which was further strecthed by outflow for cash reserve ratio debtited against the bank by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

At the close of business on Friday, total borrowings climbed to about N5.4 trillion as Nigerian lenders sought to augment liquidity positions.

In the money market, funding rates climbed, reflecting pressure on the amount of liquidity in the financial system. Short term benchmark interest rates climbed due to absence of significant inflows to upturn weak funding profile.

System liquidity stayed short throughout the week, impacted by FX settlement, cash reserves ratio (CRR) debits and other outflows, AIICO Capital Limited said in a note.

Analysts reported that Nigerian interbank offered rate increased marginally by 0.03% to reach 32.43%, as banks with liquidity sought for higher rates on Friday.

Data from the FMDQ platform showed that the overnight lending rate expanded significantly by 753 basis points week on week to 32.53%. Thus, the Open Repo Rate (OPR) also climbed by 789 basis points to N32.06%.

The rates surge occurred following dual impact of last Friday’s late OMO auction worth N264.33 billion and Tuesday’s CRR maintenance debit of about N500 billion, said Cordros Capital Limited.

Analysts at the firm said consequently, deposit money banks borrowing from the CBN’s SLF window surged to N5.38 trillion, causing the week’s average liquidity to close at a net long position.

“We expect the system liquidity to remain relatively subdued, more so as we do not expect any significant inflows to saturate the financial system”, the investment firm projected.

Analysts said they expect the overnight lending rate to rise further amid a possible net issuance at next Wednesday’s Nigerian Treasury bills auction exerting more pressure on liquidity levels.

During the week, the peg on the Interbank funding rate cap and floor was lifted. In the near term, the market expects rates to remain depressed while the overall liquidity condition is projected to adjust. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
