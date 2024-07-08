Menu
Political parties

APC NWC Affirms Support for Governors Amidst Party Solidarity Visit

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed unwavering support for governors elected on the party’s platform during a visit by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) Chairman, Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Monday in Abuja.

Ganduje reassured the governors of the APC’s commitment to maintaining a strong relationship with them and protecting their interests. He emphasized the governors’ role in advancing the party’s agenda and making it proud as an institution.

“We are delighted by this visit. It is a blessing to us, and we have full confidence in our governors,” Ganduje affirmed.

Senator Hope Uzodinma, speaking on behalf of the PGF, highlighted the APC’s dominance in 20 states across Nigeria, underscoring the party’s electoral strength and its ability to secure victories in upcoming elections. He expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in Edo and Ondo states, noting the APC’s significant political assets and the leadership of President Bola Tinubu in navigating economic challenges.

The visit to the APC’s National Secretariat aimed to strengthen party solidarity and support the NWC’s efforts in managing party affairs effectively.

Uzodinma was accompanied by Governors Bassey Otu (Cross River), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), and Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) during the visit.

This demonstration of solidarity underscores the APC’s unity and readiness to tackle political challenges ahead, reinforcing its position as a leading political force in Nigeria.

Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

