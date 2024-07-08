Anambra 2025: Don’t use zoning to divide South eastern states – APC guber aspirant

Chief Paul Chukwuma, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has voiced his opposition to the current clamor for maintaining the zoning arrangement for the governorship position in the state. He argues that the contest should be open to all candidates, regardless of their senatorial zones.

Chukwuma, who hails from Anambra North senatorial zone and has declared interest in the upcoming governorship race, opposes the idea of limiting the contest exclusively to Anambra South. This suggestion has been supported by many politicians, citing the incumbent Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo’s origins.

Advocates for zoning argue that it is Anambra South’s turn to govern for eight years before rotating to Anambra Central. However, Chukwuma believes that competence should be the primary consideration in selecting the next governor, rather than geographical zoning.

“In Anambra, where cultural ties unite over 181 communities, we should prioritize competence over divisive zoning policies,” Chukwuma emphasized. “Our society is closely knit, and decisions should not be restricted by political boundaries. Let the people, not political calculations, determine the best candidate for the governorship.”

Chukwuma’s stance underscores a call for a merit-based approach to leadership selection in Anambra State, advocating for unity and the free choice of the electorate in deciding the future governance of the state.