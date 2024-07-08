Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

Anambra 2025: Don’t use zoning to divide South eastern states – APC guber aspirant

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Chief Paul Chukwuma, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, has voiced his opposition to the current clamor for maintaining the zoning arrangement for the governorship position in the state. He argues that the contest should be open to all candidates, regardless of their senatorial zones.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chukwuma, who hails from Anambra North senatorial zone and has declared interest in the upcoming governorship race, opposes the idea of limiting the contest exclusively to Anambra South. This suggestion has been supported by many politicians, citing the incumbent Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo’s origins.

Advocates for zoning argue that it is Anambra South’s turn to govern for eight years before rotating to Anambra Central. However, Chukwuma believes that competence should be the primary consideration in selecting the next governor, rather than geographical zoning.

“In Anambra, where cultural ties unite over 181 communities, we should prioritize competence over divisive zoning policies,” Chukwuma emphasized. “Our society is closely knit, and decisions should not be restricted by political boundaries. Let the people, not political calculations, determine the best candidate for the governorship.”

Chukwuma’s stance underscores a call for a merit-based approach to leadership selection in Anambra State, advocating for unity and the free choice of the electorate in deciding the future governance of the state.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
How to Avoid Canada Student Visa Rejections
Next article
NNPC Ltd. Extends Fuel Stations’ Operating Hours to Alleviate Petrol Supply Challenges
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

David Okafor David Okafor -
In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New...

Housing transactions: proof of ownership, tax clearance now mandatory – LASG

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
New Requirements for Housing Transactions Announced by LASG In a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of Governorship Election

Political parties 0
As the November 16 governorship election in Ondo State...

Youth Group to YCE: On Yoruba nation we stand, not restructuring

South West 0
Yoruba National Youths Remain Firm on Yoruba Nation Agenda...

11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

Nigeria Diaspora News 0
In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Crisis Erupts in Ondo PDP Over Campaign Council Constitution Ahead of...

OyinyeChukwu Paula - 0
× How can I help you?