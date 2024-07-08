11 African Americans Discover Nigerian Roots Through Ancestry DNA Event in New York

In a heartfelt ceremony at Nigeria House in New York, 11 Americans traced their ancestry back to Nigeria through DNA testing, unveiling diverse Nigerian lineages including Igbo, Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba, Yoruba-Fulani, Hausa-Fulani, and Fulani-Kanuri.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Hosted by the Consulate-General of Nigeria, Amb. Abubakar Jidda, the ‘African Ancestry Reveal’ ceremony celebrated the deep historical ties between Nigeria and its diaspora. The event not only bridged cultural divides but also sparked immense pride and excitement among participants.

Amb. Jidda underscored Nigeria’s leadership in Africa and its rich cultural heritage, welcoming the participants to explore educational and cultural opportunities offered by the Consulate to deepen their connection with Nigeria and African cultures.

Dr. Gina Paige, Co-founder and President of AfricanAncestry.com, praised the event’s significance in helping Black individuals reclaim their identities stolen during slavery. She emphasized the emotional and affirming experience of reconnecting with ancestral roots at Nigeria House.

Participants expressed their desire for deeper connections with Africa, including pathways to citizenship or long-term visas, highlighting their eagerness to engage economically and contribute philanthropically to their ancestral homeland.

The event, supported by the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development, marked a pivotal moment in affirming identities and strengthening bonds between Nigeria and its diaspora, fostering a renewed sense of belonging and cultural pride.

This event not only celebrates ancestral heritage but also serves as a testament to the enduring cultural and historical connections between Nigeria and the global African community.