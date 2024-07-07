Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Top Ten Gainers and Bottom Ten Losers on the Stock Market

Top Ten Gainers:

  1. VERITASKAP surged by 25.0%, closing at ₦1.15 from ₦0.92.
  2. CONOIL climbed 20.5%, ending at ₦126.50 compared to ₦105.00.
  3. JAIZBANK rose by 19.5%, settling at ₦2.33 after starting at ₦1.95.
  4. WAPIC saw an increase of 17.9%, closing at ₦0.79 from ₦0.67.
  5. AIICO gained 13.4%, closing at ₦1.10 from ₦0.97.
  6. OANDO advanced by 13.3%, closing at ₦17.00 from ₦15.00.
  7. TIP showed a growth of 12.6%, closing at ₦2.05 from ₦1.82.
  8. REGALINS increased by 12.5%, closing at ₦0.45 from ₦0.40.
  9. AFRIPRUD appreciated by 9.8%, closing at ₦9.00 from ₦8.20.
  10. IMG climbed 9.2%, closing at ₦13.00 from ₦11.90.

Bottom Ten Losers:

  1. UPDCREIT declined by 17.4%, closing at ₦4.50 from ₦5.45.
  2. IKEJAHOTEL dropped by 12.0%, closing at ₦6.95 from ₦7.90.
  3. LASACO fell by 9.8%, closing at ₦2.30 from ₦2.55.
  4. JBERGER saw a decline of 9.6%, closing at ₦88.60 from ₦98.00.
  5. MBENEFIT decreased by 9.0%, closing at ₦0.61 from ₦0.67.
  6. CONHALLPLC dropped by 8.5%, closing at ₦1.51 from ₦1.65.
  7. UPL declined by 8.4%, closing at ₦2.29 from ₦2.50.
  8. UPDC saw a decrease of 7.9%, closing at ₦1.28 from ₦1.39.
  9. CUSTODIAN fell by 6.9%, closing at ₦9.50 from ₦10.20.
  10. MAYBAKER declined by 6.6%, closing at ₦5.51 from ₦5.90.

These movements reflect the week’s trading activity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with notable shifts in investor sentiment and market dynamics across various sectors.

Nigeria All-Share Index Slightly Dips by 0.04% as Market Cap Slips N20.8 Billion amid Tepid Trading
Stock News: Key Metrics and Recommendations for Nigerian Stocks
