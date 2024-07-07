Top Ten Gainers and Bottom Ten Losers on the Stock Market

Top Ten Gainers:

VERITASKAP surged by 25.0%, closing at ₦1.15 from ₦0.92. CONOIL climbed 20.5%, ending at ₦126.50 compared to ₦105.00. JAIZBANK rose by 19.5%, settling at ₦2.33 after starting at ₦1.95. WAPIC saw an increase of 17.9%, closing at ₦0.79 from ₦0.67. AIICO gained 13.4%, closing at ₦1.10 from ₦0.97. OANDO advanced by 13.3%, closing at ₦17.00 from ₦15.00. TIP showed a growth of 12.6%, closing at ₦2.05 from ₦1.82. REGALINS increased by 12.5%, closing at ₦0.45 from ₦0.40. AFRIPRUD appreciated by 9.8%, closing at ₦9.00 from ₦8.20. IMG climbed 9.2%, closing at ₦13.00 from ₦11.90.

Bottom Ten Losers:

UPDCREIT declined by 17.4%, closing at ₦4.50 from ₦5.45. IKEJAHOTEL dropped by 12.0%, closing at ₦6.95 from ₦7.90. LASACO fell by 9.8%, closing at ₦2.30 from ₦2.55. JBERGER saw a decline of 9.6%, closing at ₦88.60 from ₦98.00. MBENEFIT decreased by 9.0%, closing at ₦0.61 from ₦0.67. CONHALLPLC dropped by 8.5%, closing at ₦1.51 from ₦1.65. UPL declined by 8.4%, closing at ₦2.29 from ₦2.50. UPDC saw a decrease of 7.9%, closing at ₦1.28 from ₦1.39. CUSTODIAN fell by 6.9%, closing at ₦9.50 from ₦10.20. MAYBAKER declined by 6.6%, closing at ₦5.51 from ₦5.90.

These movements reflect the week’s trading activity on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, with notable shifts in investor sentiment and market dynamics across various sectors.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!