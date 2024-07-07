Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock News: Key Metrics and Recommendations for Nigerian Stocks

By Naija247news

Date:

Financial Analysis of Selected Stocks

Stock Current EPS Forecast EPS BV/S P/B Ratio P/E Ratio 52 Wks’ High 52 Wks’ Low Current Price Price Target Short-term Stop Loss Short-term Take Profit Potential Upside Recommendation
FBNH 5.76 10.09 47.35 0.51 4.2 43.95 15.75 23.05 41.9 20.4 27.5 75.00% Buy
OKOMUOIL 15.81 18.97 56.56 5.15 18.44 291.5 157 291.50 376.0 247.8 335.2 28.99% Buy
Nig. Breweries -5.07 -6.08 1 26.20 -5.7 48.85 28.8 29.10 41.0 24.7 33.5 40.89% Buy
ETI 2.39 3.82 89.97 0.24 9.21 28.8 9.5 22.00 31.0 18.7 25.3 40.91% Buy
GTCO 16.24 19.49 71.59 0.66 2.91 48.80 22.05 47.35 60.0 40.1 54.3 27.12% Buy

Key Metrics:

  • EPS (Earnings per Share): Indicates FBNH, OKOMUOIL, Nig. Breweries, ETI, and GTCO’s profitability per outstanding share.
  • BV/S (Book Value per Share): Represents the net asset value of each share.
  • P/B Ratio (Price-to-Book Ratio): Measures the market’s valuation of a company relative to its book value.
  • P/E Ratio (Price-to-Earnings Ratio): Shows how much investors are willing to pay per dollar of earnings.
  • 52 Wks’ High/Low: Highest and lowest prices reached by each stock over the past year.
  • Current Price: Current trading price of each stock.
  • Price Target: Estimated price at which an analyst believes the stock is fairly valued.
  • Short-term Stop Loss/Take Profit: Recommended levels for protecting gains or limiting losses in the short term.
  • Potential Upside: Percentage increase from current price to price target.
  • Recommendation: Investment advice based on analysis of financial metrics.

These metrics provide insights into the financial health and investment potential of these stocks, guiding investors on potential opportunities in the market.

