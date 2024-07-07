Put more efforts to ensure Nnamdi Kanu’s release, ASITU tells S-east Govs

ASITU Commends South East Governors’ Efforts to Secure Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Calls for Continued Advocacy

The Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU) has applauded the recent initiative by South East Governors to approach President Bola Tinubu in a bid to secure the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). ASITU urged the governors to intensify their efforts to ensure Kanu’s freedom is achieved without delay.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Chief Emeka Diwe, National President of ASITU, acknowledged the governors’ decision as a positive step towards resolving the prolonged issue of Kanu’s detention. He emphasized that while the gesture was overdue, it reinforces the collective effort by various groups and individuals advocating for Kanu’s release both within Nigeria and internationally.

“If the South East Governors had joined ASITU earlier in lobbying for Kanu’s release, the narrative could have been different,” Chief Emeka Diwe remarked, underscoring the significance of sustained advocacy in achieving justice.

ASITU described the governors’ involvement in the campaign for Kanu’s release as a commendable and noble action, urging them to remain steadfast until Kanu regains his freedom. The group also commended members of the National Assembly for supporting the call and called on the federal government to heed their appeal promptly.

Chief Emeka Diwe reiterated ASITU’s longstanding commitment to securing Kanu’s unconditional release, citing it as crucial for fostering peace and security in the South East region. He highlighted that Kanu’s freedom would serve as a vital step towards addressing prevailing tensions and grievances in the zone, fostering a conducive environment for dialogue and reconciliation.

“We are pleased that the South East Governors have joined this cause. We also appreciate the efforts of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in this regard, which aligns with ASITU’s consistent advocacy over the past three years,” Chief Emeka Diwe stated. “We urge the governors to redouble their efforts and remain resolute until victory is achieved.”

ASITU called on President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate statesmanship and uphold democratic principles by facilitating Kanu’s release, emphasizing that he has been acquitted by a competent court but remains detained from the previous administration’s actions.

Furthermore, ASITU urged Tinubu to actively address issues of injustice, victimization, nepotism, and marginalization affecting the Igbo community, advocating for inclusive policies that promote national unity and harmony.