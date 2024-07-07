Menu
Police raise alarm over mass secret cult initiation nationwide

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The police have raised an alarm over possible mass secret cult initiation nationwide.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement released on Saturday, July 6.

In a statement titled, ‘Planned Cult Celebration By The Neo Black Movement, Aka Aiye Or Black Axe,’ Iringe-Koko alerted the public to the alleged planned mass Founder’s Day celebration of the suspected cult group which is believed to be planned for Sunday, 7th July.

“The event, code-named AIYE Day or 7/7 is meant to be observed in all states of the federation, especially in higher institutions of learning. The Command is aware of the antecedents of the Neo-Black movement, notorious for killings on campuses, inter-cult clashes and excessive violent conduct among other criminal actions.

We estimate that the annual AIYE DAY celebration will likely be held in the cult group’s dens and strongholds, especially in tertiary campuses nationwide. Also, the ceremony may likely avail opportunities for counter-cult activities, inter-cult violence and other associated violent crimes in and around tertiary institutions within Rivers State.”

See the press statement below:

Quote:

PLANNED CULT CELEBRATION BY THE NEO BLACK MOVEMENT, AKA AIYE OR BLACK AXE

The Rivers State Police Command has received information about a nationwide celebration of the Neo-Black Movement (NBM) scheduled for July 7, 2024. The confraternity, also known as Aiye or Black Axe, intends to have this event as a commemoration of their Founder’s Day.

The event, code-named AIYE Day or 7/7 is meant to be observed in all states of the federation, especially in higher institutions of learning.

The Command is aware of the antecedents of the Neo-Black movement, notorious for killings on campuses, inter-cult clashes and excessive violent conduct among other criminal actions.

We estimate that the annual AIYE DAY celebration will likely be held in the cult group’s dens and strongholds, especially in tertiary campuses nationwide. Also, the ceremony may likely avail opportunities for counter-cult activities, inter-cult violence and other associated violent crimes in and around tertiary institutions within Rivers State. Furthermore, it might provide ample opportunity for the forced initiation of innocent victims and other acts such as rape and armed robbery.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu psc , has directed all Area Commanders, DPOS and Tactical team commanders to carry out pre-emptive and response raids in all identified cult hideouts, blackspots and hotels that may be used as meeting points by the cult leaders, to ensure that the planned AIYE DAY celebration does not hold within their AORS, and that suspected cult members are arrested and made to face the law.

Area Commanders, DPOs and Tactical team commanders are to emplace visible and effective patrol strategies with close monitoring of all higher educational institution campuses, and public places across their AORS, to intercept cult members and frustrate their purpose.

Higher institutions of learning be advised to increase security measures and maintain strict supervision to ensure the safety and well-being of all students. Educators and school Administrators should be observant of unusual gatherings or activities among students in their institutions.

Parents and guardians should watch keenly over their children and wards during this period and look out for any warning signs in the content of their interaction with friends.

Community leaders are advised to be aware of possible gatherings or unusual activities in their area. They and local security outfits should synergize and remain vigilant, reporting any suspicious activities at the closest Police Station.

Religious leaders should sermonize their congregants on the evil of secret cultism.

The Command remains purposeful in carrying out our duty of maintaining law and order whilst protecting lives and property. We will not relent in dealing decisively with any person or group intent on disturbing the peace that we have assiduously worked to achieve.

SP GRACE IRINGE KOKO (ANIPR),

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND”. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
