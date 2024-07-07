Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Police confirm Abduction of two Journalists, their wives and children

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the kidnapping of two Journalists and their families in Kaduna at about 10:30pm on Saturday.

Mansir Hassan, the command Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident said its operatives were trying their best to secure their release.

He said: “We have deployed our operatives into the bush where the kidnappers are suspected to be.:

He identified the victims as Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Kaduna State NUJ Council, and three of his family members who were kidnapped at Danhono 2, Millennium City, Kaduna.

Also taken was the Correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper, Abdulraheem Aodo, and his wife.

Alabelewe is also the Correspondent of the Nation Newspaper. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Demand Deposits Surge by 206.83% from N9.67tn in 2019 to N29.67tn in May 2024
Next article
Borno declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burna Boy slams Dammy Krane for calling for Davido’s arrest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Superstar singer Burna Boy has tackled...

Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze “Aki” and Wife Welcomes a baby boy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly...

Borno declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno Government has declared Monday...

Demand Deposits Surge by 206.83% from N9.67tn in 2019 to N29.67tn in May 2024

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Demand deposits in Nigeria have soared by 206.83% from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burna Boy slams Dammy Krane for calling for Davido’s arrest

Lifestyle News 0
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Superstar singer Burna Boy has tackled...

Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze “Aki” and Wife Welcomes a baby boy

Lifestyle News 0
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly...

Borno declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year

Nigeria 0
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno Government has declared Monday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Burna Boy slams Dammy Krane for calling for Davido’s arrest

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?