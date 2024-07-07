Police confirm Abduction of two Journalists, their wives and children

July 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the kidnapping of two Journalists and their families in Kaduna at about 10:30pm on Saturday.

Mansir Hassan, the command Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident said its operatives were trying their best to secure their release.

He said: “We have deployed our operatives into the bush where the kidnappers are suspected to be.:

He identified the victims as Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Kaduna State NUJ Council, and three of his family members who were kidnapped at Danhono 2, Millennium City, Kaduna.

Also taken was the Correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper, Abdulraheem Aodo, and his wife.

Alabelewe is also the Correspondent of the Nation Newspaper. (www.naija247news.com).