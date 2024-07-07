Oscar-Winning Movie Producer of “Titanic” and “Avatar,” Jon Landau Dies at 63

Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer known for his work on “Titanic” and “Avatar,” passed away on Friday at the age of 63 after battling cancer for over a year.

Landau, the son of film producers Ely and Edie Landau, earned three Oscar nominations and won a Best Picture award for the 1997 film “Titanic” through his partnership with director James Cameron. His sister, Tina Landau, a writer and teacher, confirmed his death on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her grief and pride in her brother’s extraordinary life and accomplishments.

“He was the best brother a girl could ever dream of,” she wrote. “My heart is broken but also bursting with pride & gratitude for his most extraordinary life, and the love and gifts he gave me – and all who knew him or his films.”

On her Facebook page, she added, “Our hearts are broken but also bursting with love, pride, and gratitude for this most spectacular being, the gifts he gave to us and the world, and the supremely exemplary life he lived,” promising to write more about him in the coming days.

Following “Titanic,” Landau and Cameron collaborated on “Avatar” and its sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” released in 2009 and 2022, both of which broke box office records. Additionally, Landau co-produced other beloved films like “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” and “Dick Tracy,” and played a key role at Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment.

James Cameron paid tribute to Landau, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “A great producer and a great human being has left us.”

Actress Kate Winslet, who starred in “Titanic” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” described Landau as “a man rich with compassion and exceptional at supporting and nurturing teams of phenomenal creative people. He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe I am writing this, can’t believe he is gone.”

Zoe Saldaña, who starred in the “Avatar” films, shared her sentiments on Instagram, writing, “Words are hard to put together right now, your passing is hitting really hard. You are leaving us too soon. Your wisdom and support shaped so many of us in ways we will always be grateful for. Rest in peace, dear Jon. You will be deeply missed.”