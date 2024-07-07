Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze “Aki” and Wife Welcomes a baby boy

July 7, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has sparked conversation on social media as he welcomes a baby boy.

This was revealed in a post he made available on his Instagram page, Chinedu Ikedieze.

In the post, which has attracted thousands of likes, the Nollywood actor shared a picture of himself and his wife, followed by a picture showing the foot of his new baby.

The post also carried a caption where the Nollywood actor announced the birth of his son to his thousands of followers.

He wrote: “My wonderful people, please rejoice with us. My wife and I have welcomed a bouncing baby boy. To God Be The Glory 🙏❤️😍. (www.naija247news.com).