Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Maintain Above 8% Yield Amid Weekly Trading Activity

As of Friday, July 5, 2024, Nigerian Federal Government Eurobonds continued to trade with yields above 8%, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the week.
Weekly Performance of FGN Eurobonds
|Issue Date
|TTM (years)
|Price (N)
|USD ∆
|Yield
|PPT Δ
|7.625 21-NOV-2025
|1.38
|99.49
|-0.59
|8.0%
|0.45
|6.50 NOV 28, 2027
|3.40
|92.22
|-0.10
|9.2%
|0.05
|6.125 SEP 28, 2028
|4.24
|87.66
|0.20
|9.8%
|-0.05
|8.375 MAR 24, 2029
|4.72
|94.00
|0.50
|10.0%
|-0.13
|7.143 FEB 23, 2030
|5.64
|87.08
|0.56
|10.2%
|-0.13
|8.747 JAN 21, 2031
|6.55
|93.10
|0.90
|10.2%
|-0.20
|7.875 16-FEB-2032
|7.62
|87.20
|1.02
|10.3%
|-0.22
|7.375 SEP 28, 2033
|9.24
|82.47
|1.05
|10.4%
|-0.20
|7.696 FEB 23, 2038
|13.65
|78.36
|1.27
|10.8%
|-0.21
|7.625 NOV 28, 2047
|23.41
|73.39
|1.27
|10.8%
|-0.19
|9.248 JAN 21, 2049
|24.56
|88.42
|1.19
|10.6%
|-0.15
|8.25 SEP 28, 2051
|27.25
|77.67
|1.43
|10.8%
|-0.20
The data highlights the resilience of FGN Eurobonds above the 8% yield mark amidst varying price movements and adjustments in yields across different maturity dates. This reflects ongoing market trends and investor strategies within the Nigerian bond market.