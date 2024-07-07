Menu
Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Maintain Above 8% Yield Amid Weekly Trading Activity

By: David Okafor

As of Friday, July 5, 2024, Nigerian Federal Government Eurobonds continued to trade with yields above 8%, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the week.

Weekly Performance of FGN Eurobonds

Issue Date TTM (years) Price (N) USD ∆ Yield PPT Δ
7.625 21-NOV-2025 1.38 99.49 -0.59 8.0% 0.45
6.50 NOV 28, 2027 3.40 92.22 -0.10 9.2% 0.05
6.125 SEP 28, 2028 4.24 87.66 0.20 9.8% -0.05
8.375 MAR 24, 2029 4.72 94.00 0.50 10.0% -0.13
7.143 FEB 23, 2030 5.64 87.08 0.56 10.2% -0.13
8.747 JAN 21, 2031 6.55 93.10 0.90 10.2% -0.20
7.875 16-FEB-2032 7.62 87.20 1.02 10.3% -0.22
7.375 SEP 28, 2033 9.24 82.47 1.05 10.4% -0.20
7.696 FEB 23, 2038 13.65 78.36 1.27 10.8% -0.21
7.625 NOV 28, 2047 23.41 73.39 1.27 10.8% -0.19
9.248 JAN 21, 2049 24.56 88.42 1.19 10.6% -0.15
8.25 SEP 28, 2051 27.25 77.67 1.43 10.8% -0.20

The data highlights the resilience of FGN Eurobonds above the 8% yield mark amidst varying price movements and adjustments in yields across different maturity dates. This reflects ongoing market trends and investor strategies within the Nigerian bond market.

David Okafor Foreign Affairs Editor, Naija247news Media Group David Okafor is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Naija247news Media Group, with over five years of experience in international journalism. He excels in delivering insightful and impactful coverage of global politics and economic trends. Holding a degree in International Relations, David is known for his investigative skills and editorial leadership. His work ensures Naija247news provides accurate and comprehensive analysis of world events, earning him respect in the media industry.

