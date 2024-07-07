Nigeria’s FGN Eurobonds Maintain Above 8% Yield Amid Weekly Trading Activity

As of Friday, July 5, 2024, Nigerian Federal Government Eurobonds continued to trade with yields above 8%, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the week.

Weekly Performance of FGN Eurobonds

Issue Date TTM (years) Price (N) USD ∆ Yield PPT Δ 7.625 21-NOV-2025 1.38 99.49 -0.59 8.0% 0.45 6.50 NOV 28, 2027 3.40 92.22 -0.10 9.2% 0.05 6.125 SEP 28, 2028 4.24 87.66 0.20 9.8% -0.05 8.375 MAR 24, 2029 4.72 94.00 0.50 10.0% -0.13 7.143 FEB 23, 2030 5.64 87.08 0.56 10.2% -0.13 8.747 JAN 21, 2031 6.55 93.10 0.90 10.2% -0.20 7.875 16-FEB-2032 7.62 87.20 1.02 10.3% -0.22 7.375 SEP 28, 2033 9.24 82.47 1.05 10.4% -0.20 7.696 FEB 23, 2038 13.65 78.36 1.27 10.8% -0.21 7.625 NOV 28, 2047 23.41 73.39 1.27 10.8% -0.19 9.248 JAN 21, 2049 24.56 88.42 1.19 10.6% -0.15 8.25 SEP 28, 2051 27.25 77.67 1.43 10.8% -0.20

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The data highlights the resilience of FGN Eurobonds above the 8% yield mark amidst varying price movements and adjustments in yields across different maturity dates. This reflects ongoing market trends and investor strategies within the Nigerian bond market.