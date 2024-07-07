Menu
Search
Subscribe
Revenue and Taxation

Nigeria Government Collects N78.95bn from N50 Levy on Electronic Bank Transfers in Five Months

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

The government has collected a total of N78.95 billion from the N50 levy on electronic bank transfers in the first five months of 2024, according to findings by Sunday PUNCH.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

An analysis of the Federal Allocation Accounts Committee report released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that 36 state governments received a total allocation of N31.84 billion from January to April.

The Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was introduced in the Finance Act 2020, which amended the Stamp Duty Act to capitalize on the growth of electronic funds transfers in the country. The levy is a one-off charge of N50 on electronic receipts or transfers of money deposited in any deposit money bank or financial institution on any type of account for sums of N10,000 and above.

Revenue derived from the EMTL is shared among the three tiers of government based on derivation.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Most Nollywood actors are on drugs – Kanayo O Kanayo
Next article
Demand Deposits Surge by 206.83% from N9.67tn in 2019 to N29.67tn in May 2024
Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele: Illuminating Stories with Insight and Precision Senior Correspondent | Naija247news.com Overview: Bisi Adele is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, renowned for her skillful storytelling and comprehensive coverage of diverse news topics. With a passion for investigative journalism, Bisi navigates the intricate landscapes of current affairs with a commitment to delivering accurate, thought-provoking, and engaging news pieces. Professional Journey: Bisi's journalistic journey is marked by a dedication to uncovering untold stories and providing in-depth analyses. Joining Naija247news.com, she has consistently demonstrated a keen awareness of the pulse of current events, ensuring that her reporting reflects a deep understanding of the socio-political landscape. Areas of Expertise: Specializing in investigative reporting, Bisi Adele is adept at unraveling complex narratives. Her expertise spans a wide range of topics, including politics, social issues, and human-interest stories, making her a versatile and valued Senior Correspondent. Contributions: Bisi's contributions to Naija247news.com go beyond the surface, offering readers nuanced perspectives and insights. Her thought-provoking articles and in-depth analyses contribute significantly to the platform's reputation for reliable and informative news coverage. Educational Background: Bisi holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by continuous learning in investigative reporting techniques. Her educational foundation equips her with the skills needed to delve deep into stories and present them in a compelling manner. Health and Meds Journalism: Adding a unique dimension to her expertise, Bisi collaborates with Akinlabi Bisola, a distinguished health and meds journalist with a deep background in Public Health Education. Akinlabi holds a B.Sc in Health Education and a Masters in Public Health Education. Readers can explore their health-related articles on Akinlabi's website [thelbybisola.com](#). Innovation and Engagement: In an era of evolving media dynamics, Bisi Adele embraces innovation and audience engagement. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging storytelling techniques, she ensures that her stories resonate with a diverse audience, fostering meaningful conversations. Awards and Recognition: Bisi's dedication to journalistic excellence has earned her recognition in the form of awards. Her notable contributions to reporting have not only enriched Naija247news.com but have also left a lasting impact on the journalism landscape. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Bisi Adele envisions a future where journalism continues to be a catalyst for positive change. Her commitment to uncovering truth, amplifying unheard voices, and contributing to a more informed society underscores her vision for the evolving landscape of news reporting. Connect with Bisi Adele: - LinkedIn: [Bisi Adele](#) - Twitter: [@BisiAdele_N247](#) In the vibrant world of journalism, Bisi Adele stands as a beacon of journalistic integrity, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Demand Deposits Surge by 206.83% from N9.67tn in 2019 to N29.67tn in May 2024

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Demand deposits in Nigeria have soared by 206.83% from...

Most Nollywood actors are on drugs – Kanayo O Kanayo

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Veteran actor, filmmaker, and politician, Kanayo O. Kanayo, recently...

At 82, I still flee from sexual temptation, says Adeboye

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Pastor Adeboye Warns Against Sexual Temptation, Stresses No One...

ECOWAS Ministers Advance Single Currency Initiative for Economic Integration

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Demand Deposits Surge by 206.83% from N9.67tn in 2019 to N29.67tn in May 2024

Banking institutions 0
Demand deposits in Nigeria have soared by 206.83% from...

Most Nollywood actors are on drugs – Kanayo O Kanayo

Nollywood 0
Veteran actor, filmmaker, and politician, Kanayo O. Kanayo, recently...

At 82, I still flee from sexual temptation, says Adeboye

Church News 0
Pastor Adeboye Warns Against Sexual Temptation, Stresses No One...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Demand Deposits Surge by 206.83% from N9.67tn in 2019 to N29.67tn...

Charles Akpeji - 0
× How can I help you?