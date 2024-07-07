NELFUND: Only 36 State-Owned Institutions Have Submitted Student Data for Loan Applications

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that only 36 state-owned tertiary institutions have submitted their students’ data to its Student Verification System (SVS). Consequently, students from these institutions are now eligible to apply for student loans under NELFUND’s scheme.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
NELFUND made this announcement on its official X handle on Sunday, urging state institutions that have not yet submitted their students’ data to do so promptly to enable their students to benefit from the loan scheme.
“The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student loans effective today, 7th July 2024,” NELFUND stated. “The management of these institutions have successfully submitted their student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).”
The statement also called on other state-owned tertiary institutions to submit their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System promptly.
The list of institutions whose students can now apply includes:
Adamawa State University, Mubi
Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
Borno State University
Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture, Borno State
Edo State University, Uzairue
Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti
Gombe State University
Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State
Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo
Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano
Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina
Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi State
Lagos State University of Education
Lagos State University
Nasarawa State University, Keffi
Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State
University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
Osun State University
University of Ilesa, Osun State
Government Technical Colleges in Ara, Gbongan, Ijebu-Jesa, Ile-Ife, Inisa, Iwo, Osu, and Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State
Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun
Osun State College of Technology
Taraba State University, Jalingo
Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara
NELFUND emphasized the importance of timely data submission to ensure more students can access the loan scheme.