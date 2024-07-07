NELFUND: Only 36 State-Owned Institutions Have Submitted Student Data for Loan Applications

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that only 36 state-owned tertiary institutions have submitted their students’ data to its Student Verification System (SVS). Consequently, students from these institutions are now eligible to apply for student loans under NELFUND’s scheme.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

NELFUND made this announcement on its official X handle on Sunday, urging state institutions that have not yet submitted their students’ data to do so promptly to enable their students to benefit from the loan scheme.

“The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is pleased to announce that students enrolled in the following 36 state-owned tertiary institutions can now apply for student loans effective today, 7th July 2024,” NELFUND stated. “The management of these institutions have successfully submitted their student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System (SVS).”

The statement also called on other state-owned tertiary institutions to submit their complete student data to the NELFUND Student Verification System promptly.

The list of institutions whose students can now apply includes:

Adamawa State University, Mubi

Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri

Borno State University

Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture, Borno State

Edo State University, Uzairue

Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti

Gombe State University

Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University, Imo State

Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo

Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria

Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina

Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero

Confluence University of Science and Technology, Kogi State

Lagos State University of Education

Lagos State University

Nasarawa State University, Keffi

Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State

University of Medical Sciences, Ondo

Osun State University

University of Ilesa, Osun State

Government Technical Colleges in Ara, Gbongan, Ijebu-Jesa, Ile-Ife, Inisa, Iwo, Osu, and Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State

Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun

Osun State College of Technology

Taraba State University, Jalingo

Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State

Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara

NELFUND emphasized the importance of timely data submission to ensure more students can access the loan scheme.