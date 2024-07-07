Most Nollywood actors are on drugs – Kanayo O Kanayo

Veteran actor, filmmaker, and politician, Kanayo O. Kanayo, recently appeared on the Honest Brunch podcast, where he discussed his career, the movie industry, and other pertinent issues. Here are some excerpts from the conversation with Faith Ajayi.

Question: I saw a video on Instagram this morning where you appeared very angry. What prompted you to make that video?

Kanayo O. Kanayo: It was about professional misconduct. The film industry has sustained me and many others for the past 30 to 40 years, so we need to protect it. I was calling out Mrs. Unigwe, the mother of a young actress, Angel Unigwe. I felt very unhappy because I believe her mother is jeopardizing her career. It was a breach of contract situation. Imagine hiring an artist to create content for YouTube, with the expectation that the shoot will take four to five days. However, they can only commit to three days, and then even cut that short by taking the actress away at 9 PM when the shoot isn’t finished.

We tried everything to get her to bring her daughter back so we could complete the shoot, but she refused. Later, I discovered that others had similar experiences with her. It was reported that she often changes the terms of the contract after receiving payment. That’s why I felt the need to call her out publicly.