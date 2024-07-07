Menu
Search
Subscribe
Climate change

Lagos State Government Issues 48-Hour Eviction Notice for Gbagada-Bariga Squatters

By: Akin Yusuf

Date:

The Lagos State Government has given squatters and owners of illegal structures along the Gbagada-Bariga drainage channel a 48-hour notice to vacate the area. This announcement was made by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, through a post on social media platform, X, on Sunday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Wahab explained that the drainage channel, which is crucial for deflooding the Bariga, Gbagada, Sholuyi downstream communities, and surrounding areas, has been obstructed by squatters and illegal structures. These blockages have significantly contributed to recent flooding in the area.

“The drainage channel, which defloods Bariga, Gbagada, Sholuyi downstream communities and environs, and discharges into System 1, has been taken over by squatters who have constituted nuisance and security risks to the estate, and property owners who deliberately built to obstruct the free flow of water in the area,” Wahab stated. “Shanties were erected along the length of the channel, and their activities blocked collectors that are supposed to carry stormwater into the channel, which resulted in the flooding experienced during the week.”

Wahab added that following the expiration of the eviction notices, the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources will commence the removal of the illegal structures to restore proper drainage and mitigate flooding in the area.

This action follows a 10-hour downpour on Wednesday that caused severe flooding in many parts of Lagos and Ogun states. The heavy rain led to the collapse of a two-story building in Mushin, halted vehicular movement on several roads, and disrupted business and commercial activities. Thousands of residents were affected, and many pupils were unable to attend school.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Aare Afe Babalola Warns: Nigeria Will Remain Poor Without Production
Next article
Bishop David Oyedepo Shares Spiritual Insights on Faith and Provision
Akin Yusuf
Akin Yusufhttp://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

NSA Urged to Intervene as Power Outage Sparks Security Concerns at Yobe Girls’ College

Babatunde Akinsola Babatunde Akinsola -
With concerns over the recent multiple suicide bombings in...

IPOB: Tinubu under intense pressure to let Nnamdi Kanu go

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
Diverse Reactions to South-East Leaders' Efforts for Nnamdi Kanu's...

Former NLC President Takai Shamang Abducted in Kaduna State

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr....

Bishop David Oyedepo Shares Spiritual Insights on Faith and Provision

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NSA Urged to Intervene as Power Outage Sparks Security Concerns at Yobe Girls’ College

Top Stories 0
With concerns over the recent multiple suicide bombings in...

IPOB: Tinubu under intense pressure to let Nnamdi Kanu go

Top Stories 0
Diverse Reactions to South-East Leaders' Efforts for Nnamdi Kanu's...

Former NLC President Takai Shamang Abducted in Kaduna State

Top Stories 0
Former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr....

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

NSA Urged to Intervene as Power Outage Sparks Security Concerns at...

Babatunde Akinsola - 0
× How can I help you?