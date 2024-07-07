Menu
Japa: Steps to Navigating Schengen Visa Application Challenges in 2024

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Applying for a Schengen Visa in 2024 remains a challenging process, involving meticulous documentation, an interview, and a fee. As of June 11, 2024, the Schengen visa fee increased from €80 to €90. Despite these challenges, applicants can improve their chances of success by avoiding common mistakes that often lead to rejection.

Common Mistakes in Schengen Visa Applications
Besart Bajrami, founder of SchengenVisaInfo, outlines seven key mistakes to avoid when applying for a Schengen visa:

1. Relying on Inaccurate Document Lists
First-time applicants often rely on advice from friends or family who previously obtained visas. Visa requirements vary by country and are regularly updated. Bajrami recommends using the official list from the relevant embassy or consulting SchengenVisaInfo for up-to-date requirements.

2. Passport Issues
A valid passport must meet specific criteria:

Valid for six months beyond the trip date
Issued within the last ten years
Contains at least two blank pages
Failure to meet these standards can result in rejection.

3. Inconsistent Application Form Information
Ensure all information on the application form matches other documents. Discrepancies, whether intentional or not, can lead to denial.

4. Inadequate Travel Insurance
Travel insurance with a minimum coverage of €30,000, including repatriation in case of death, is mandatory. Applicants should ensure their policy covers the entire trip duration and meets all requirements.

5. Incorrect Application Timing
Applications must be filed no earlier than six months and no later than 15 working days before the trip. Filing outside this window can result in delays or rejection.

6. Submitting to the Wrong Embassy
If visiting multiple Schengen countries, submit your application to the country where you will spend the most time or the first country you will visit if staying equal days in each.

7. Failure to Bring Cash for Fees
Visa fees must be paid in cash. Applicants should bring the exact amount to avoid complications.

By addressing these common pitfalls, applicants can enhance their chances of obtaining a Schengen Visa.

