Invest in Local Drug Production in Nigeria, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu Urges Chinese Investors

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has called on Chinese business leaders and industrialists in Nigeria’s health sector to shift focus from importing medical equipment to establishing local assembly plants.

Hon. Kalu made this appeal during a meeting with a delegation from Royal Meditech Equipments (Nig) Company Limited, led by its Director, Gari Li, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja over the weekend.

Highlighting the federal government’s commitment to enhancing health security through industrialization, Hon. Kalu emphasized the economic challenges facing Nigeria, particularly the impact on imports due to currency fluctuations.

“Our nation is pursuing health security through industrialization, especially post-COVID-19, where our reliance on imported medical supplies was starkly evident,” Hon. Kalu stated. “To prevent such vulnerabilities in the future, we are advocating for policies that bolster local production to support our health infrastructure.”

He encouraged Royal Meditech and similar firms to consider establishing facilities in Nigeria for manufacturing essential medical equipment like ICU ventilators and feeding pumps. Such initiatives, he argued, would not only enhance local capacity but also create job opportunities for Nigerians.

“In light of our current economic climate, where imports are less sustainable, I urge you to integrate plans for local production into your long-term strategies,” Hon. Kalu urged. “The federal government is committed to supporting such ventures, having recently allocated substantial funds to bolster manufacturing in the health sector.”

Hon. Kalu also urged Royal Meditech to capitalize on Nigeria’s abundant lithium deposits to develop solar energy solutions locally, citing the potential for cost-effectiveness and market accessibility under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Responding, Director Gari Li affirmed Royal Meditech’s dedication to Nigeria, highlighting their extensive presence and operations since 2010 across Lagos, Kano, and Abuja. He outlined their comprehensive engagement in hospital building, equipment supply, and solar energy projects across Nigeria.

“We are committed to partnering with Nigeria to modernize healthcare delivery and enhance energy access through clean solar technologies,” Gari Li stated, underscoring their collaboration with numerous hospitals and government sectors.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to explore further collaborations aimed at advancing healthcare infrastructure and renewable energy solutions in Nigeria, aligning with the country’s economic development goals.