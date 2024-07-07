Menu
Former NLC President Takai Shamang Abducted in Kaduna State

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Takai Shamang, was abducted in his hometown of Biniki, Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Shamang, 78, who also served as President General of the National Union of Electricity and Gas Workers (now National Union of Electricity Employees) from 1982 to 1989, was taken from his residence around 8:00 PM on Friday.

His daughter, Mrs. Grace Abbin, confirmed the abduction to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), expressing concern for her father’s safety.

Shamang is also the President and Founder of Gantys Aid for Widows, Orphans and Needy Foundation, widely known as GAWON Foundation.

