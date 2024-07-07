ECOWAS Warns of Disintegration as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Sign Confederation Treaty

ABUJA, July 7 (Reuters) – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has warned of potential regional disintegration and worsening insecurity following the decision by junta-led Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to leave the bloc and form a confederation.

The three countries signed the Alliance of Sahel States treaty on Saturday, signaling their determination to turn away from the 15-member ECOWAS, which has been advocating for their return to democratic governance.

ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray highlighted the major benefits of the nearly 50-year-old bloc, including freedom of movement and a common market of 400 million people, which are now at risk. “Considering these benefits, it is evident that disintegration will not only disrupt the freedom of movement and settlement of people, but it will also worsen insecurity in the region,” Touray said at an ECOWAS summit in Abuja.

Touray also noted that over $500 million in funding for economic projects in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger could be stopped or suspended. He emphasized that the withdrawal of these countries would be a significant blow to security cooperation, particularly in terms of intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism efforts.

ECOWAS leaders convened at the summit to discuss the implications of the Alliance of Sahel States treaty, following a series of coups in the three countries between 2020 and 2023, which led to severed military and diplomatic ties with regional allies and Western powers.

Additionally, Touray mentioned that decisions on a regional standby force to combat terrorism and the establishment of a regional currency would also be addressed during the summ