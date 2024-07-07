ECOWAS Leaders Convene in Abuja as Tinubu’s Tenure Nears End

As President Bola Tinubu’s term as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) concludes on July 9, 2024, leaders and representatives from 12 member states have assembled at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja for the 63rd Ordinary Summit.

The summit, which began at 1 pm, is anticipated to announce a new chairperson to lead the regional bloc for the upcoming year.

However, there are indications that the leaders might consider extending President Tinubu’s tenure. This extension would grant him additional time to work towards reintegrating Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso into ECOWAS, as these nations have recently faced political instability and challenges.

More details to follow…