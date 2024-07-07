Delta North Monarchs Advocate Inclusive Dialogue for Anioma State Creation

Monarchs from Northern Delta have emphasized the need for inclusive dialogue and extensive consultations among stakeholders in the pursuit of creating Anioma State, stressing the importance of preserving the unity and identity of the Anioma people.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Gathered at their quarterly meeting in Owa Oyibu, Ika North East Local Government Area, under the Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, the royal fathers issued a five-point Communiqué. Signed by Chairman Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Obi of Owa, and Vice Chairman Dr. Henry Kikachukwu I, Obi of Ubulu-Unor, the statement highlighted the necessity of engaging all segments of the Anioma community to forge a consensus on the state creation agenda.

“We urge for calm among political stakeholders and proponents of Anioma State,” the monarchs stated, cautioning against actions that could undermine unity and cohesion within the Anioma nation. They emphasized the need for collective agreement on common interests and heritage, urging against personal agendas that could detract from the larger community goals.

“We must avoid airing internal disagreements publicly,” they added. The forum called upon elected representatives, including Senator Ned Nwoko, to collaborate closely with the community in determining their aspirations rather than pursuing individual ambitions.

Expressing concern over rising insecurity in Anioma, the monarchs called for immediate action to address threats affecting rural communities, citing incidents of kidnapping, violence against women, and economic challenges exacerbated by poverty.

The meeting, attended by 25 Delta North Traditional Rulers and key stakeholders such as former Deputy Governor Chief BSC Elue and Victor Nwokolo, underscored the urgency of resolving these pressing issues to ensure the welfare and development of the region.

“We must focus on tackling insecurity and improving economic conditions,” they concluded, urging concerted efforts from all stakeholders to advance the socio-economic well-being of Delta North and facilitate constructive dialogue towards achieving the Anioma State creation goal.