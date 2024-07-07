Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Burna Boy slams Dammy Krane for calling for Davido’s arrest

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Superstar singer Burna Boy has tackled his industry colleague Dammy Krane for calling for Davido’s arrest.

Dammy Krane who has been calling Davido out on social media for months, had claimed that the DMW boss had a hand in his friend, Tagbo’s death. He also attached a video, claiming that Davido lied to the police about Tagbo’s death. Dammy Krane further called for him to be sued if he’s lying.

Reacting to this, Burna Boy asked Dammy Krane to take down the tweets as it’s not a good way of handling differences. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze “Aki” and Wife Welcomes a baby boy
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze “Aki” and Wife Welcomes a baby boy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly...

Borno declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno Government has declared Monday...

Police confirm Abduction of two Journalists, their wives and children

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday...

Demand Deposits Surge by 206.83% from N9.67tn in 2019 to N29.67tn in May 2024

Charles Akpeji Charles Akpeji -
Demand deposits in Nigeria have soared by 206.83% from...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze “Aki” and Wife Welcomes a baby boy

Lifestyle News 0
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly...

Borno declares Monday public holiday for Islamic new year

Nigeria 0
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Borno Government has declared Monday...

Police confirm Abduction of two Journalists, their wives and children

Security News 0
July 7, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nollywood Actor Chinedu Ikedieze “Aki” and Wife Welcomes a baby boy

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?