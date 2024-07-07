Burna Boy slams Dammy Krane for calling for Davido’s arrest

July 7, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Superstar singer Burna Boy has tackled his industry colleague Dammy Krane for calling for Davido’s arrest.

Dammy Krane who has been calling Davido out on social media for months, had claimed that the DMW boss had a hand in his friend, Tagbo’s death. He also attached a video, claiming that Davido lied to the police about Tagbo’s death. Dammy Krane further called for him to be sued if he’s lying.

Reacting to this, Burna Boy asked Dammy Krane to take down the tweets as it’s not a good way of handling differences. (www.naija247news.com).