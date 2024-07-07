Breaking: Nigeria’s President Tinubu re-elected as ECOWAS chairman

President Bola Tinubu Re-elected as ECOWAS Chairman, Calls for Enhanced Regional Security Commitments

President Bola Tinubu has secured his re-election as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) during the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of States and Government held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria.

President Tinubu accepted his re-election and immediately appointed the President of Senegal to join mediation efforts in Burkina Faso, Niger, and Chad.

In his address at the session, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of member states fulfilling their financial commitments to ECOWAS. He highlighted the critical role of substantial financial resources in activating the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) to combat terrorism, banditry, and violent extremism across the region.

“With my tenure set to conclude tomorrow, July 9, I urge member states to honor their financial obligations,” President Tinubu urged, stressing that meeting these commitments would enhance regional stability and enable ECOWAS to effectively address security challenges.

He underscored, “A peaceful and secure society is essential for unlocking our collective potentials. We must ensure that we meet the expectations set by our ministers of Defense and Finance to counter insecurity and stabilize our region.”

President Tinubu also announced Nigeria’s decision to designate the Nigeria National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC) as a regional center under ECOWAS. This move aims to bolster capacity building and collaborative efforts among member states in tackling security threats.

Furthermore, President Tinubu urged ECOWAS member states to foster unity and develop innovative strategies to unlock the region’s economic potential, emphasizing the need for increased partnerships, investments, and infrastructure development.

He concluded by inviting heads of state to visit the NCTC to witness firsthand its capabilities and facilities, underscoring its role as a pivotal regional resource in combating terrorism.

The re-election of President Tinubu and his call for strengthened financial commitments mark a pivotal moment in ECOWAS’ ongoing efforts to promote peace, security, and economic development in West Africa.