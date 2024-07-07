Menu
Bishop David Oyedepo Shares Spiritual Insights on Faith and Provision

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, delivered a powerful sermon on Sunday, emphasizing how believers can ensure sufficient supplies and receive answers to their needs through faith.

In his message, titled “The Bible: A Most Reliable Guide to Life,” Oyedepo highlighted the importance of relying on God’s words to address life’s challenges. He stressed that neither he nor his family has ever had to pray for food supplies, attributing this to their unwavering faith and adherence to biblical principles.

“Every sincere question has an answer with Jesus,” Oyedepo declared. “Who pays me? Suddenly the word came—after these things, He appointed seventy others also, and the laborer is worthy of his wages. So He said to me, ‘You are in my employment; I am responsible. Just stay on duty, the light of life.’ Since then, I have not looked for who pays me until tomorrow and until I go to heaven.”

He referred to Luke 10:7, which was displayed on the church’s monitoring screen: “Stay there, eating and drinking whatever they give you, for the worker deserves his wages. Do not move around from house to house.”

“I have never prayed for what to eat in my family. The light of life, the five loaves, and two fishes were more than enough. I have never cornered church money of one naira to my side, the light of life.”

Addressing church growth, Oyedepo shared insights from a book titled “Reach Out for the Light,” mentioning four key points that can help grow a church even in challenging environments. He encouraged the congregation to seek the light of life.

Quoting John 6:63, he concluded, “It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.”

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

