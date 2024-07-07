Bishop David Oyedepo Shares Spiritual Insights on Faith and Provision

Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, delivered a powerful sermon on Sunday, emphasizing how believers can ensure sufficient supplies and receive answers to their needs through faith.

In his message, titled “The Bible: A Most Reliable Guide to Life,” Oyedepo highlighted the importance of relying on God’s words to address life’s challenges. He stressed that neither he nor his family has ever had to pray for food supplies, attributing this to their unwavering faith and adherence to biblical principles.

“Every sincere question has an answer with Jesus,” Oyedepo declared. “Who pays me? Suddenly the word came—after these things, He appointed seventy others also, and the laborer is worthy of his wages. So He said to me, ‘You are in my employment; I am responsible. Just stay on duty, the light of life.’ Since then, I have not looked for who pays me until tomorrow and until I go to heaven.”

He referred to Luke 10:7, which was displayed on the church’s monitoring screen: “Stay there, eating and drinking whatever they give you, for the worker deserves his wages. Do not move around from house to house.”

“I have never prayed for what to eat in my family. The light of life, the five loaves, and two fishes were more than enough. I have never cornered church money of one naira to my side, the light of life.”

Addressing church growth, Oyedepo shared insights from a book titled “Reach Out for the Light,” mentioning four key points that can help grow a church even in challenging environments. He encouraged the congregation to seek the light of life.

Quoting John 6:63, he concluded, “It is the spirit that quickeneth; the flesh profits nothing. The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.”