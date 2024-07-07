At 82, I still flee from sexual temptation, says Adeboye

Pastor Adeboye Warns Against Sexual Temptation, Stresses No One is Immune

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has emphasized the dangers of sexual immorality, asserting that even years of ministry and anointing do not provide immunity against such temptations. Despite his advanced age, Adeboye admitted that he remains vigilant and proactive in avoiding any form of sexual temptation.

Speaking at the recently concluded Ministers & Workers Conference of RCCG Americas 1, covering North, Central, and the Caribbean, with the theme “The Glory Ahead,” Adeboye urged ministers of the gospel to be cautious. He warned against the erroneous belief that their spiritual anointing alone could shield them from temptation.

In a sermon shared on his YouTube page on Friday, Adeboye cited the example of Samson, a judge of Israel, who fell into sexual immorality despite his anointing. “Somebody says, at your age, why are you still running? I run faster than before because the closer you get to the finishing point, the more careful you must be,” he said.

Adeboye continued, “With all your anointing? Does anointing turn your body to stone? Samson was anointed. Single-handedly, he killed a thousand soldiers. A woman finished him. I hope the boys are listening. You can say, ‘Is anybody still interested in an 82-year-old man?’ She is not interested in you but in putting an end to all the great works God has done through you. You see that woman smiling at you everywhere you go, and she is not your wife, run.”

The cleric also advised youths to be wary of lust and to avoid situations that could lead to sin. He addressed young women, cautioning them against being swayed by flattering words from men. “By the time he finishes with you, you won’t even know the difference between sunshine and sunset,” he warned.

Adeboye concluded by advising his congregation, particularly the young men, to flee from temptation. “If the devil comes against you, tell the devil to get lost, but when you see a girl smiling at you in a funny way, run because you can’t win the battle,” he said.