Adeboye to Nigerian youths: Discharge your responsibilities towards your aged parents

Pastor Adeboye Urges Nigerian Youths to Care for Their Aged Parents

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has called on Nigerian youths to take care of their elderly parents.

During the July Thanksgiving service, themed “The Heirs of God,” held at the RCCG headquarters in Ebute-Metta on Sunday, Adeboye made this appeal. Speaking online from Mount Camel in Ifewara, Osun State, the revered cleric warned youths against abandoning their parents in old age, stressing that such neglect often reflects poorly on the children.

Adeboye emphasized the positive impact of his mother’s blessing on his life, stating that being dutiful to parents brings both physical and spiritual blessings. He attributed his success to the blessings from God and his mother.

“Those of you who have had the opportunity of being blessed by your biological parents, I congratulate you because their blessings will last. Younger ones, make sure you take good care of your parents because if they bless you, you will be blessed,” he said.

He shared a personal anecdote, “What I am today, I am by the special grace of God and the blessing of my mum. Anytime I pleased her and did something special for her as a child, she would pray, ‘you this boy, you will call one person and two hundred would answer’. I didn’t understand it then, but today, if I call for a pastor without mentioning a name, more than 200 would respond.”

Addressing journalists after the service, Pastor Dele Balogun, the Regional Pastor in charge of Region 1, called for national repentance amid the challenges facing the nation. He assured that if the entire nation turns to God, He would heal Nigeria.

“I strongly believe that there is a glorious future for us as a nation. We should not join those who say our future is bleak. I know things might not be easy, but once God is on our side, tomorrow Nigeria will be alright,” Balogun said.