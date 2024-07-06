Russian Drone Strikes Disrupt Water Supply in Northern Ukrainian City, Officials Report

July 6 (Reuters) – Early on Saturday, Russian drone attacks targeted the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, causing power outages to the local water system and resulting in a disruption to the water supply, according to municipal officials.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Public broadcaster Suspilne reported a series of explosions in Sumy, located northeast of the capital Kyiv. Municipal authorities stated that water supplies had been temporarily halted as a result of the attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the reported drone strikes.

The Sumy region has faced frequent shelling from Russian positions across the border, with Russian forces conducting a cross-border incursion in May in the nearby Kharkiv region. Ukrainian officials have noted periodic troop buildups near the Sumy region since then.