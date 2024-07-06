Menu
Search
Subscribe
Geopolitics

Russian Drone Strikes Disrupt Water Supply in Northern Ukrainian City, Officials Report

By: By Naija247news

Date:

July 6 (Reuters) – Early on Saturday, Russian drone attacks targeted the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy, causing power outages to the local water system and resulting in a disruption to the water supply, according to municipal officials.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Public broadcaster Suspilne reported a series of explosions in Sumy, located northeast of the capital Kyiv. Municipal authorities stated that water supplies had been temporarily halted as a result of the attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the reported drone strikes.

The Sumy region has faced frequent shelling from Russian positions across the border, with Russian forces conducting a cross-border incursion in May in the nearby Kharkiv region. Ukrainian officials have noted periodic troop buildups near the Sumy region since then.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Foreign Doctors in France Fear Far-Right Surge Amid Healthcare Crisis
Next article
Nigeria’s Fuel Imports Slump as NNPC Grapples with Payment Backlogs
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Fuel Imports Slump as NNPC Grapples with Payment Backlogs

David Okafor David Okafor -
LAGOS, July 5 - Nigeria's debt to suppliers of...

Foreign Doctors in France Fear Far-Right Surge Amid Healthcare Crisis

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Dr. Tasnime Labiedh, a...

Chelsea Appoints Seyi Olofinjana to Spearhead African Talent Management

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
English Premier League club Chelsea has appointed former Nigeria...

NATO Summit to Outline Path for Ukraine’s Membership, Strengthen Defense Capabilities

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - At their upcoming summit...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Fuel Imports Slump as NNPC Grapples with Payment Backlogs

News Analysis 0
LAGOS, July 5 - Nigeria's debt to suppliers of...

Foreign Doctors in France Fear Far-Right Surge Amid Healthcare Crisis

Geopolitics 0
PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Dr. Tasnime Labiedh, a...

Chelsea Appoints Seyi Olofinjana to Spearhead African Talent Management

Nigeria Football Federation 0
English Premier League club Chelsea has appointed former Nigeria...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Fuel Imports Slump as NNPC Grapples with Payment Backlogs

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?