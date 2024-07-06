Rivers State Governor Downplays Court Ruling on Lawmakers’ Defection

PORT HARCOURT — Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has minimized the significance of Thursday’s Court of Appeal ruling in Abuja overturning the decision of the High Court in Port Harcourt regarding the defection of Martins Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In response to concerns raised about the court’s decision, Fubara reassured the public, citing biblical scripture from Psalm 23:5, which speaks of divine provision in the face of adversity.

“I understand there may be questions about recent events,” Governor Fubara stated. “But as Psalm 23 verse 5 tells us, God prepares a table before us, even in the presence of our enemies. This means challenges are inevitable.”

He continued, “Rest assured, we remain undeterred in our commitment to deliver good governance to the people of Rivers State. Though times may be tough, the worst is behind us, and we are moving forward to ensure continued development.”

Governor Fubara made these remarks during an inspection of the ongoing reconstruction of the Zonal Hospital project in Bori Town, Khana Local Government Area, accompanied by key officials including the State Commissioner for Health and the Commissioner for Agriculture. The visit aimed to assess progress and reaffirm his administration’s dedication to enhancing healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Highlighting his administration’s priorities, Fubara emphasized, “Healthcare, education, and agriculture are pivotal sectors that we are steadfastly focusing on. We are committed to ensuring these essential services meet the needs of our people.”

Looking ahead, Governor Fubara outlined plans to visit other project sites in Degema, Ahoada, and Omoku, underscoring his commitment to completing ongoing healthcare initiatives for the benefit of all communities within Rivers State.

He concluded, “Our goal is clear: to improve healthcare accessibility and quality across our senatorial districts. These efforts are integral to our promise of delivering comprehensive healthcare facilities to our people.”

Governor Fubara expressed satisfaction with the progress made by contractors, affirming their alignment with the administration’s vision and determination to fulfill promises made to Rivers State residents.