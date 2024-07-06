Rivers crisis: Oko-Jumbo, other Pro-Fubara lawmakers head to Supreme Court

PORT HARCOURT — Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo and fellow members of the Rivers State House of Assembly aligned with Governor Sir Siminialayi Fubara have initiated an appeal at the Supreme Court following a recent Court of Appeal decision overturning a High Court ruling on their legislative status.

Speaking during a legislative session at a temporary facility in Port Harcourt on Friday, Oko-Jumbo clarified their stance, emphasizing their belief in the jurisdiction of the State High Court to handle the matter of legislative defection.

“We have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal,” Oko-Jumbo stated. “We maintain that the Court of Appeal erred in ruling that the State High Court lacked jurisdiction over Suit No. PHC/1512/CS/2024.”

Oko-Jumbo, asserting his position as the legitimate Speaker, reiterated the vacancy of seats held by Hon. Martin Amaewhule and 24 others who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2023. He underscored that their seats were declared vacant by then-Speaker Hon. Edison Ehie, a decision upheld by the legitimate members of the Assembly.

“In Rivers State, there is only one House of Assembly, and that is the one led by me as the Speaker,” Oko-Jumbo affirmed. “Despite the Appeal Court’s decision, it did not alter the fact that Amaewhule and his cohorts are no longer members of this Assembly.”

He further clarified, “Our appeal challenges the jurisdictional ruling of the Court of Appeal and seeks to uphold the legitimacy of our actions in declaring these seats vacant. Until a competent court says otherwise, they are not members of this Assembly.”

Oko-Jumbo concluded by calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct bye-elections promptly to fill the vacant seats, emphasizing the Assembly’s commitment to upholding constitutional processes and legislative integrity.