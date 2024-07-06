Nigerian Military Neutralizes Terrorists, Rescues Hostages in Nationwide Operations

ABUJA — The Nigerian military has reported significant successes in recent operations across the country, including the elimination of 177 terrorists, the apprehension of 263 others, and the rescue of 158 kidnapped hostages within the past week.

Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed these achievements in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He detailed that the operations resulted in the recovery of 170 assorted weapons and 4,692 assorted ammunition. Among the recovered items were six PKT guns, 63 AK47 rifles, three FN rifles, one SMG rifle, 29 locally fabricated guns, 37 Dane guns, and 20 pump action guns, alongside others.

The military also seized significant quantities of ammunition, including 2,100 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 1,239 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 419 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm, 212 rounds of 5.56 x 54mm ammo, and 722 live cartridges. Additionally, they recovered 13 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo, 74 AK47 magazines, two FN magazines, six Baofeng radios, 17 vehicles, 43 motorcycles, 31 mobile phones, and N2.1 million in cash, among other items.

In the North East region, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 64 terrorists, arrested 55 suspects, and rescued 29 hostages. They also facilitated the surrender of 751 BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorist fighters and their families.

Further operations in the North Central and North West regions resulted in the neutralization of 25 and 52 insurgents respectively, along with the arrest of numerous suspects and the rescue of additional hostages.

In the South-South, Operation Delta Safe targeted crude oil theft, leading to the arrest of 41 perpetrators and the rescue of 158 kidnapped hostages. The military thwarted theft activities, denying perpetrators an estimated sum of N501.08 million. They also destroyed 49 illegal refining sites, along with associated equipment and stolen crude oil.

Operations in the South East under Operation UDOKA saw the neutralization of 17 terrorists, arrest of 42 extremists, and rescue of 10 hostages.

Maj.-Gen. Buba emphasized that the military remains committed to intensifying efforts to enhance security across Nigeria and safeguard its citizens from various threats.