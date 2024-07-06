Menu
Geopolitics

NATO Summit to Outline Path for Ukraine’s Membership, Strengthen Defense Capabilities

By: By Naija247news

Date:

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) – At their upcoming summit in Washington next week, NATO allies are set to unveil a comprehensive “bridge to membership” initiative for Ukraine and announce measures to enhance Kyiv’s air defenses, a senior U.S. official disclosed on Friday.

The official informed reporters, “Allies will reaffirm Ukraine’s future in NATO and will unveil significant new initiatives to enhance NATO’s military, political, and financial support for Ukraine. This forms part of Ukraine’s pathway towards NATO.”

U.S. President Joe Biden, amid challenges to his re-election bid following a recent debate with Republican Donald Trump, will host leaders from NATO’s 32 member nations starting Tuesday in Washington. Biden is scheduled to hold a rare solo press briefing during the summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who previously advocated for Ukraine’s political invitation to NATO at last summer’s Vilnius summit without success, has emphasized the importance of resolving the invitation issue at this year’s gathering.

Describing the “bridge to membership” plan as substantial, the U.S. official outlined its components, including training coordination, logistics, and military capacity building. “This concerted effort aims to prepare Ukraine to assume its roles and responsibilities within the alliance immediately,” the official stated.

Zelenskiy is anticipated to participate in the summit, where Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to counter Russian advances in the Kharkiv area will likely be a focal point.

Additionally, the senior U.S. official noted that the United States and several NATO allies will announce fresh measures “to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses and military capabilities, ensuring Ukraine’s ability to defend itself effectively.”

