Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Lands In Niger Republic For First Sahel Alliance Summit

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso arrived in Niger Republic on Friday, ahead of a historic summit with Sahel region leaders scheduled for Saturday. He was warmly received at Niamey International Airport by Niger’s military leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, as reported by AFP.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The summit, a first of its kind, aims to enhance cooperation among Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to tackle the urgent challenge of terrorism in the region. Leaders from Mali and Niger are also expected to participate in the gathering, symbolizing a significant step towards regional unity against jihadist violence.

Local residents demonstrated their solidarity by lining the streets, waving flags of the three nations, underscoring the importance of this cooperative effort.

Saturday’s summit in Niger’s capital, Niamey, marks the inaugural meeting between military leaders of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), established in September. Earlier this year, the AES withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), citing dissatisfaction with French influence and inadequate support in combating jihadist threats, according to Channels.

In March, the AES announced joint anti-jihadist initiatives, reflecting their pivot away from France and towards partnerships with countries like Russia, prioritizing national sovereignty and pursuing initiatives such as a common currency.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have long grappled with deadly jihadist violence, particularly in the “three borders” area, where attacks by Islamic State-affiliated groups have claimed lives, displaced populations, and destabilized communities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Rivers crisis: Oko-Jumbo, other Pro-Fubara lawmakers head to Supreme Court
Next article
Kenyan President Ruto Scraps Budgets For First Lady’s Office, Dissolves 40 Agencies
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria’s Fuel Imports Slump as NNPC Grapples with Payment Backlogs

David Okafor David Okafor -
LAGOS, July 5 - Nigeria's debt to suppliers of...

Russian Drone Strikes Disrupt Water Supply in Northern Ukrainian City, Officials Report

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
July 6 (Reuters) - Early on Saturday, Russian drone...

Foreign Doctors in France Fear Far-Right Surge Amid Healthcare Crisis

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Dr. Tasnime Labiedh, a...

Chelsea Appoints Seyi Olofinjana to Spearhead African Talent Management

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
English Premier League club Chelsea has appointed former Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria’s Fuel Imports Slump as NNPC Grapples with Payment Backlogs

News Analysis 0
LAGOS, July 5 - Nigeria's debt to suppliers of...

Russian Drone Strikes Disrupt Water Supply in Northern Ukrainian City, Officials Report

Geopolitics 0
July 6 (Reuters) - Early on Saturday, Russian drone...

Foreign Doctors in France Fear Far-Right Surge Amid Healthcare Crisis

Geopolitics 0
PARIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Dr. Tasnime Labiedh, a...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nigeria’s Fuel Imports Slump as NNPC Grapples with Payment Backlogs

David Okafor - 0
× How can I help you?