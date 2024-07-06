Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Lands In Niger Republic For First Sahel Alliance Summit

President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso arrived in Niger Republic on Friday, ahead of a historic summit with Sahel region leaders scheduled for Saturday. He was warmly received at Niamey International Airport by Niger’s military leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, as reported by AFP.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The summit, a first of its kind, aims to enhance cooperation among Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to tackle the urgent challenge of terrorism in the region. Leaders from Mali and Niger are also expected to participate in the gathering, symbolizing a significant step towards regional unity against jihadist violence.

Local residents demonstrated their solidarity by lining the streets, waving flags of the three nations, underscoring the importance of this cooperative effort.

Saturday’s summit in Niger’s capital, Niamey, marks the inaugural meeting between military leaders of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), established in September. Earlier this year, the AES withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), citing dissatisfaction with French influence and inadequate support in combating jihadist threats, according to Channels.

In March, the AES announced joint anti-jihadist initiatives, reflecting their pivot away from France and towards partnerships with countries like Russia, prioritizing national sovereignty and pursuing initiatives such as a common currency.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have long grappled with deadly jihadist violence, particularly in the “three borders” area, where attacks by Islamic State-affiliated groups have claimed lives, displaced populations, and destabilized communities.