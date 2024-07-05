Menu
Geopolitics

UK Election: Labour Party Wins Majority Government as Sunak Concedes

By: By Naija247news

Date:

Starmer Speaks to Supporters as Labour Sweeps to Historic Win
By The Associated Press, Updated 12:46 AM EDT, July 5, 2024

The Labour Party has officially won enough seats in the UK’s 2024 general election to form a majority government, as vote counting continues. Labour Leader Keir Starmer will become prime minister.

Key Points:

• Latest Results: As of 5 a.m. GMT Friday, Labour had secured 326 of the 650 seats in Parliament.
• Sunak Concedes: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak acknowledged the Labour victory, saying the British people have “delivered a sobering verdict.”
• Notable Wins: Nigel Farage of Reform UK won a seat after seven failed attempts. Jeremy Corbyn retained his seat as an independent.

“We will put country first, party second,” says Starmer

By Pan Pylas, 32 min ago

Labour Leader Keir Starmer, at a rally at the Tate Modern in London, affirmed that his government would prioritize national interests over party politics. “A mandate like this comes with great responsibility,” he stated, emphasizing “national renewal” and the need to return politics to public service.

With over half the seats counted, Labour is set for one of its largest majorities. Starmer is expected to visit King Charles III later today to seek permission to form a new government.

Labour Wins Majority

By The Associated Press, 53 min ago

Keir Starmer celebrated Labour’s majority win at the Tate Modern museum in London. With 326 seats secured by 5 a.m. Friday, Labour has officially won the election.

Sunak Admits Defeat

By Sylvia Hui, 11:45 PM EDT

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded the election, expressing regret for the loss. He has congratulated Keir Starmer and assured a peaceful transition of power.

Current Results

By Sylvia Hui, 11:27 PM EDT

Labour leads with 250 seats, the Conservatives hold 44, the Liberal Democrats 32, Reform UK 4, SNP 4, and the Green Party 1.

Labour’s Gaza Stance Impacts Results

By Pan Pylas, 11:19 PM EDT

Labour’s stance on Gaza has cost votes in Muslim-majority areas. Prominent member Jonathan Ashworth lost his seat, and Starmer saw reduced support in his constituency.

Corbyn Holds Seat

By Pan Pylas, 10:48 PM EDT

Jeremy Corbyn retained his seat in north London as an independent, winning by​⬤

