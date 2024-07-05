Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

U.S. Welcomes Two-Week Humanitarian Truce in Eastern DRC

By: By Naija247news

Date:

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) – The United States has welcomed a two-week humanitarian truce in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), announced amid intense fighting between government forces and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The fighting in North Kivu province has displaced over 1.7 million people, raising the total number of displaced individuals in the DRC to a record 7.2 million, according to the United Nations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The truce, effective from midnight local time on Friday and lasting until July 19, aims to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson emphasized that recent clashes have hindered aid efforts, particularly around Kanyabayonga, displacing over 100,000 people.

Both the DRC and Rwanda have expressed support for the truce to ease civilian suffering and set the stage for broader conflict de-escalation. The United States has urged all parties to honor the ceasefire.

North Kivu has been grappling with the M23 insurgency and other militia violence for over two years. The DRC, United Nations, and Western powers accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 with troops and weapons, a claim Rwanda denies. Conversely, Rwanda accuses the DRC of collaborating with the Hutu rebel group FDLR, which has historically targeted Tutsis in the region.

M23 claims its fight is to protect Tutsis from groups like the FDLR, whose members include extremists involved in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sudan Conflict Displaces Over 136,000 in Sennar State Amid Ongoing War
Next article
Nigeria to Host Newly Formed Africa Energy Bank
By Naija247news
By Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Labour Poised for Majority in UK Parliament: Potential Ministerial Appointments

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
With Labour projected to become the largest party in...

Keir Starmer Set to Replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Exit Polls Suggest

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Labour leader Keir Starmer is on track to replace...

Military Leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Hold First Joint Summit

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
The military rulers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger...

Gov. Ademola Adeleke Appoints New Commander for Osun Amotekun Corps

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has appointed retired...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Labour Poised for Majority in UK Parliament: Potential Ministerial Appointments

Geopolitics 0
With Labour projected to become the largest party in...

Keir Starmer Set to Replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, Exit Polls Suggest

Geopolitics 0
Labour leader Keir Starmer is on track to replace...

Military Leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to Hold First Joint Summit

Democracy Africa 0
The military rulers of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Labour Poised for Majority in UK Parliament: Potential Ministerial Appointments

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?