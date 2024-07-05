U.S. Welcomes Two-Week Humanitarian Truce in Eastern DRC

WASHINGTON, July 4 (Reuters) – The United States has welcomed a two-week humanitarian truce in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), announced amid intense fighting between government forces and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels. The fighting in North Kivu province has displaced over 1.7 million people, raising the total number of displaced individuals in the DRC to a record 7.2 million, according to the United Nations.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The truce, effective from midnight local time on Friday and lasting until July 19, aims to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson emphasized that recent clashes have hindered aid efforts, particularly around Kanyabayonga, displacing over 100,000 people.

Both the DRC and Rwanda have expressed support for the truce to ease civilian suffering and set the stage for broader conflict de-escalation. The United States has urged all parties to honor the ceasefire.

North Kivu has been grappling with the M23 insurgency and other militia violence for over two years. The DRC, United Nations, and Western powers accuse Rwanda of supporting M23 with troops and weapons, a claim Rwanda denies. Conversely, Rwanda accuses the DRC of collaborating with the Hutu rebel group FDLR, which has historically targeted Tutsis in the region.

M23 claims its fight is to protect Tutsis from groups like the FDLR, whose members include extremists involved in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.