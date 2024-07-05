Trump Hopes Biden Stays in Race Despite Debate Fallout, Claims Washington Post

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is reportedly hoping that his rival, US President Joe Biden, will remain in the race following what has been described as a disastrous TV debate performance, according to the Washington Post, citing anonymous sources.

The Post reported that Democrats are in a state of panic over Biden’s poor showing against Trump in last week’s debate, with concerns raised about his campaign’s viability and his ability to serve another term in office. Some within the party are reportedly exploring options to potentially replace him as the nominee.

While Trump and his campaign anticipate Biden staying in the race, they are also preparing for the possibility of facing a different Democratic opponent, the Post noted, based on insights from individuals familiar with private discussions.

David Axelrod, a veteran Democratic strategist, conveyed skepticism about Trump’s desire for Biden to remain in contention, suggesting that Trump sees Biden as vulnerable and prefers to face him in the election.

However, Taylor Budowich, head of the pro-Trump MAGA Inc. political action committee, indicated that footage from the debate could be potent in campaign ads, while expressing enthusiasm about the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris potentially becoming the Democratic nominee.

Trump himself has expressed confidence in his campaign’s ability to prevail regardless of the Democratic candidate, asserting in recent radio interviews cited by the Post that Biden remains the strongest contender according to polls.

In a separate development, a video clip circulated on social media showed Trump disparaging Biden’s performance in the debate, claiming credit for what he described as forcing Biden out of the race.

Meanwhile, according to the Post, senior Democrats have reportedly issued a stark ultimatum to Biden to swiftly demonstrate his fitness for office or face potential replacement.

The debate, hosted by CNN, has sharply contrasted with earlier media portrayals of Biden as sharp and capable, with criticism mounting over his messaging, substance, and presentation during the event.

A senior Democrat quoted by Politico characterized Biden’s debate performance as disastrous across various dimensions, highlighting widespread disappointment within the party ranks.

The situation underscores ongoing uncertainties within the Democratic Party as it navigates challenges surrounding Biden’s candidacy ahead of the upcoming election.