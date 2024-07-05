Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

TikTok Executive Govind Sandhu Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer At 38

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 5, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

TikTok music executive, 38, disclosed that he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer — non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma — following a half-marathon in Sydney.

Govind Sandhu says he was “the healthiest I’ve ever been” and “thought I was in the best shape of my life” before the diagnosis.

He’s now sharing his health journey, beginning with a two-day chemotherapy treatment.

“I’m 38 years old and I’ve been diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. What. The. Hell?” Govind Sandhu, the head of Global Music Partnerships at TikTok Australia, said in an Instagram video where he shared his diagnosis.

“This wasn’t exactly part of my five-year plan,” he said. “I thought I was in the best shape of my life, the healthiest I’ve ever been. A Crossfitter who runs ultra-marathons and marathons, lives and breathes training, optimizes sleep and recovery, supplements, nutrition.”

Sandhu continued, “I just finished 75 Hard” — the at-times controversial fitness plan that has landed some devotees in the hospital — “and was in Bali for a couple of weeks training up a storm.”

He shared that he got the news of his cancer after completing the Sydney half-marathon.

“Speechless,” he said.

“I ran the half-marathon along with being away a weekend prior in a remote part of Australia running trails with stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma running wild through my system,” he later elaborated, according to The New York Post.

Non-Hodgkins lymphoma is a type of cancer that begins in the lymph nodes, the Mayo Clinic says, where white blood cells grow abnormally and can cause tumors throughout the body.

Following the marathon, Sandhu experienced flu-like symptoms, pain in his neck, knee, and shoulder, and “wild night sweats” that kept waking him. The symptoms caused him to go to the doctor, the NYP reported.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” he later wrote on Instagram as news of his diagnosis began to spread.

“Book in for a general check up, get your blood done & speak to your GP. Pretty easy first step to be ahead of the game!

Sandhu is now sharing details of his cancer journey, posting a photo of a handful of six pills that are his “cancer meds”. He said they “supercharged” him for “chemo administration day.”

He posted a video in the car as he headed to Saint Vincent’s Private Hospital for a two-day chemotherapy session, saying, “To be honest, feeling up for it. Had a good night’s sleep, had a good dinner, had a lovely breakfast this morning. And the way that I look at it is that we are another step down on the road to recovery.”

Sandhu later shared a video “tour of the chemo ward,” flashing a peace sign as he received his treatment.

“Very lucky,” he captioned the video, and updated followers following his second day of treatment.

“Not feeling too bad,” he said, admitting that the first day was “so overwhelming.”

“Super comfortable, very lucky,” he said.

“All in all, a really successful day — all things considered.”

Although Sandhu didn’t share his prognosis, Verywell Health explains that the five-year survival rate for different types of non-Hodgkins lymphoma ranges from 57% to 86%.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sophia Momodu FIres Back At Davido, FIles Counter Affidavit To Joint Custody
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Sophia Momodu FIres Back At Davido, FIles Counter Affidavit To Joint Custody

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Sophia Momodu has filed her defence...

Ekiti urges farmer-herder harmony to ensure food security

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ekiti State Government has committed...

FG Increases Mining Rates, Decries Non-Remittance

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has increased the...

Nigeria Gets nod to Host African Energy Bank

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
L-R Permanent Secretary, Ministry of petroleum resources, Amb. Nicholas...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sophia Momodu FIres Back At Davido, FIles Counter Affidavit To Joint Custody

Lifestyle News 0
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Sophia Momodu has filed her defence...

Ekiti urges farmer-herder harmony to ensure food security

Agriculture 0
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ekiti State Government has committed...

FG Increases Mining Rates, Decries Non-Remittance

Nigeria 0
July 5, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Federal Government has increased the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Sophia Momodu FIres Back At Davido, FIles Counter Affidavit To Joint...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?