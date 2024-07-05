Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market declines by 0.24% as MTN sheds weight

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Thursday declined as MTN Nigerian and other 24 stocks shed weights.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.24% to close at 100,063.32 points from the previous close of 100,299.48 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.12% to close at N56.604 trillion from the previous close of N56.734 trillion, thereby shedding N130 billion.

An aggregate of 863.6 million units of shares were traded in 7,931 deals, valued at N12.6 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 24 equities emerged as gainers against 25 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

OANDO led other gainers with 9.93% growth to close at N15.50 from the previous close of 14.10.

CONOIL, VERITAS KAPITAL and NEIMETH among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 9.38% and 8.61% respectively.

Percentage Losers

DAAR COMMUNICATION led other price decliners as it sheds 8.33% of its share price to close at N0.44 from the previous close of N0.48.

UPDCREIT and Guinea Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.26% and 7.69% respectively.

Volume Drivers

Fidelity Bank traded about 539 million units of its shares in 261 deals, valued at N5.66 billion.

GTCO traded about 59 million units of its shares in 508 deals, valued at N2.80 billion.

UBA traded about 36 million units of its shares in 556 deals, valued at N839.6 billion.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
