Lifestyle News

Spain launches porn passport to stop kids from watching smut

By: By Naija247news

Date:

In a bid to curb underage access to online pornography, Spain is set to introduce a government-issued mobile application that will mandate digital ID verification and impose usage limits on adult content.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez highlighted concerns over the prevalence of porn among minors, citing alarming statistics that nearly half of young people under 15 regularly consume such material, as reported by El Pais.

Dubbed by Spanish media as the “pajaporte,” a term humorously translating to “masturbation pass,” the app, officially named Cartera Digital Beta (Digital Wallet Beta), is touted as a pioneering initiative in Europe. It is scheduled for release by the end of summer and aims to enforce stricter regulations mandated by EU directives expected by 2027.

The application will function as a mobile wallet, requiring users to verify their age (18 or older) using one of five government-issued IDs. Upon verification, it will issue 30 monthly credits that allow access to adult websites via a generated QR code. Each credential can be reused with the same provider up to ten times, designed to safeguard user privacy, according to the Spanish Ministry of Digital Transformation.

These regulations apply not only to Spanish porn providers but also involve monitoring foreign platforms through collaboration with the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE). Social media platforms and messaging apps have been requested to cooperate with the verification process.

As the EU’s age verification law, slated for October 2027, looms, Spain anticipates transitioning to the bloc’s unified digital identity system, eIDAS2, which will likely replace the current “pajaporte” scheme.

The initiative reflects Spain’s proactive stance in regulating online content to protect minors and align with evolving EU standards on digital security and identity verification.

