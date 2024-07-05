Sophia Momodu FIres Back At Davido, FIles Counter Affidavit To Joint Custody

July 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sophia Momodu has filed her defence in a custody lawsuit initiated by Nigerian musician Davido (David Adeleke) over their daughter, Aurora Imade Adeleke. Davido’s legal action, filed on April 17, 2024, seeks joint custody and unrestricted access to their daughter, highlighting his continuous financial support, including school fees, transportation, and accommodation.

In his suit, Davido alleges that Momodu demanded excessive payments, including $800 monthly for a nanny, and rejected a condominium he offered, insisting on a rented facility costing ₦5 million annually. He claims her demands and refusal to communicate issues have caused him significant distress.

Momodu, in her response, accuses Davido of abandoning their daughter since July 2022 and failing to fulfil his financial responsibilities, leaving her to cover all expenses. She maintains that Davido’s claims of being denied access to Imade are false, stating that she only denied him personal intimacy, not access to their daughter. She also alleges that Davido has used his social influence to isolate her and has made several threats since their relationship ended (NTM).

The next hearing is scheduled for July 5, 2024, where both parties will continue to present their cases. (www.naija247news.com).