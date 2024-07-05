Menu
Security Operatives raid bandits’ camps, arrest six suspects in Abuja

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

July 5, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command and troops of the Nigerian Army Guards brigade have arrested six suspects during joint clearance operations in a bandits’ camp.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Josephine Adeh, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 5, 2024, said the bandits confessed to having been involved in a string of kidnappings in FCT and its environs.

“In the continued effort and stride against criminality in the Federal Capital Territory, the operatives of the FCT Police Command from the anti-kidnapping unit, in synergy with troops of the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade, conducted clearance operations in some identified bandits camps in Kaduna and Niger states, respectively, all bordering FCT,” the statement read.

“The security operatives, in a streak of well-coordinated operations between June 30 and July 4, 2024, stormed some identified bandits camps in Gidan Dogo and Jerei forests, Kaduna State, and Niger State, all bordering FCT, and apprehended six (6) suspects: Inusa Musa, Isiya Adamu, Kare Gambo, Aminu Musa, and Muhammed Ibrahim, who voluntarily confessed to having been involved in a string of kidnappings in FCT and its environs

“While the operatives are still navigating the identified bandit camps and hideouts in the forests and hills in and around FCT, the commissioner of police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, reaffirms the command’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the security and safety of residents of the nation’s capital.

“He also urges the residents to be vigilant and take advantage of the police emergency lines in reporting suspicious activities through 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653 PCB: 09022222352, CRU: 08107314192.”(www.naija247news.com).

